‘Yellowstone’ star Kevin Coster is embroiled in a nasty divorce from his wife of almost two decades, Christine Baumgartner.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner’s divorce has proven to be anything but smooth. The couple, who tied the knot in 2004, has found themselves embroiled in a series of legal complications, despite the existence of a prenuptial agreement.

As Baumgartner refuses to vacate their shared residence, contrary to the terms of the prenup. But that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Baumgartner’s hefty monthly child support demands add another layer of complexity to their unraveling marital saga.

Kevin Costner and Christine Baumgartner | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Kevin Costner reportedly has a prenup with Christine Baumgartner

Baumgartner officially filed for divorce from Costner on May 2, 2023. But in her filing, she noted that their separation actually started back in April of this year.

Costner and Baumgartner tied the knot in September 2004, following a six-year courtship. They enjoyed a marital union of 18 years before deciding to end their relationship. During their time together, they were blessed with three children: Cayden Wyatt, who is currently 16 years old, Hayes Logan, aged 14, and their 13-year-old daughter, Grace Avery.

In the official legal documents submitted to the court, Costner disclosed the existence of a prenuptial agreement, which is legally referred to as a premarital agreement. While the prenup is expected to facilitate matters to some extent, it has not completely prevented complications arising from their impending divorce.

Most notably, Costner and Baumgartner are at odds over housing and child support.

Christine Baumgartner refuses to leave the ‘Yellowstone’ star’s house

Despite having a prenuptial agreement in place, Costner’s divorce from Baumgartner is already getting messy. Costner asserts that Baumgartner is defying the explicit terms of their prenup by refusing to pack her belongings and vacate their shared residence.

The Yellowstone star further claims to have already provided his estranged wife with a substantial sum exceeding one million dollars. These funds were meant to secure a new place for her to live.

According to TMZ, Costner explained in court that, based on their prenuptial agreement, Baumgartner had a 30-day window to leave the home. That time has already passed yet she has not yet complied with this requirement.

In the aforementioned documents, Costner is now seeking court intervention to enforce Baumgartner’s departure. Costner believes she is refusing to leave until he meets her other financial demands.

Kevin Costner’s estranged wife is demanding nearly $250k per month for child support

The past few months have been quite eventful for Costner, who typically keeps his personal life private. In addition to housing issues, Costner has an uphill battle ahead of him when it comes to paying Baumgartner child support.

According to Yahoo, Baumgartner requested a hefty sum of $248,000 per month in child support for their three children. She claims that the amount is necessary to sustain their children’s accustomed lifestyle.

Additionally, she asked that the Yellowstone star assume full responsibility for private school tuition, extracurricular activities, and healthcare expenses.

Her filing revealed astonishing figures pertaining to Costner’s financial status. It disclosed his income for 2022, amounting to a staggering $19.5 million. The document also stated that their family’s expenses, excluding taxes, reached $6.6 million.

Costner has yet to say anything about his divorce from Baumgartner and her reported demands.