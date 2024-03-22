What was Khloé Kardashian wearing to Kylie Jenner's event? Here's what to know about Kardashian's daring mini-dress.

The Kardashian-Jenner family is known for their high-profile looks, and they continue to step out with their bold fashion choices. In March 2024, Kylie Jenner had a bash celebrating her canned vodka soda brand Sprinter. Khloé Kardashian arrived at the party in a sheer black dress that left little to the imagination. Here’s what to know about her outfit.

Khloé Kardashian wore a sheer black dress with no bra at Kylie Jenner’s launch party

Khloé Kardashian | Mega/GC Images

Khloé Kardashian went for a bold, sheer look to celebrate Kylie Jenner’s new canned vodka brand, Sprinter. Kardashian stepped into the party wearing a sheer black mini-dress with an asymmetrical neckline, and she dared to go braless beneath the dress. She completed the look with black sunglasses, sheer black tights, and black heels. While Kardashian’s long, flowing locks helped to keep her breasts concealed, she embraced the naked dress trend.

Kardashian posted photos of the event to Instagram, and fans praised her bold look.

“GORGEOUS,” one fan praised with heart-eyed emojis.

“The flyestttt,” another fan wrote with fire emojis.

The naked dress trend was particularly trendy in 2023. Rita Ora, Florence Pugh, Ciara, Julia Fox, and Dua Lipa bared it all in their version of a naked dress on the red carpet and Paris Fashion Week. It’s no surprise that Kardashian would want to show off her good looks with the movement.

Kardashian didn’t head to the party alone, of course, Photos on her Instagram show she attended with her famous mother, Kris Jenner, and Kris’s boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Khloé Kardashian | The Hollywood Curtain/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The Kardashians star Khloé Kardashian posted her bold look with Instagram photos and added footage of the event to her Instagram Stories.

Her first post to her Instagram Stories showed boxes of Sprinter vodka soda. The following clip showed her pursing her lips with a selfie and dancing with a crowd at the event. Then, Kardashian posted a clip that zoomed in on Kylie Jenner’s breasts. Kardashian’s sister wore a tight leather midi-dress for the event.

Kylie posted footage from the event, too. She added clips of her posing with her friends while drinking her new product. Several clips were of her taking selfies and sipping on the alcoholic beverage while looking in the bathroom mirror.

She previously said she likes to ‘keep it really simple’ with her style

Khloé Kardashian’s daring look at Kylie Jenner’s event might give fans an idea of what they should expect to see from Kardashian moving forward. The Good American creator previously stated that she liked to “keep it really simple” with fashion. But that might change.

“Typically, I am someone who likes to keep it really simple,” she told Variety in 2021. “I’m a firm believer that less is more, and if you look cute in your clothes, and you feel good on the inside, then it really shows on the outside. I love wearing anything that enhances my natural curves and makes me feel empowered, which is what Good American is all about.”

“Fashion, to me, is such a bonding moment with my family and friends, something to get excited about, and I love sharing those same memories with my daughter now,” she continued. “I also feel so excited every day that I get to work in this industry and help people look and feel confident in their looks — it’s really special.”

