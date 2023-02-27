Kim Zolciak-Biermann Teased a Possible Return to ‘RHOA’, On 1 Condition

Kim Zolciak-Biermann was on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in its infancy, but the “Tardy For the Party” singer remains a beloved fixture for many RHOA fans. When asked if she would ever return to the long-running Bravo series, Zolciak-Biermann was frank with her answer.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann was a part of ‘RHOA’ in the beginning

The Real Housewives of Atlanta premiered in 2008 and boasted cast members such as NeNe Leakes and Shereé Whitfield. Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among this group.

Zolciak-Biermann remained a part of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for its first five seasons, as cast members including Kandi Burruss, Phaedra Parks, Cynthia Bailey, Kenya Moore, and Porsha Williams joined the fray. She parted ways with the show before its sixth season.

Zolciak-Biermann returned to RHOA for a guest spot in its ninth season. In season 10, which aired in 2017 and 2018, Zolciak-Biermann returned as a friend of the Housewives.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann teased if she would return to ‘RHOA’

Though Zolciak-Biermann has returned to The Real Housewives of Atlanta in a limited capacity since first leaving the show, she has yet to return as a full-time member of the cast, complete with her own intro and a coveted peach.

In February 2023, Zolciak-Biermann opened up her Instagram to questions from fans, which she answered on her Instagram stories. One person asked, “Would you ever go back on Real Housewives full-time[?]” and she appeared to be on the fence.

“Hmmm thinking … full time,” she said with a face palm emoji, according to All About the Tea. While she seemingly ruled out the possibility of returning as a full-time Housewife, she was open to the idea of having a cameo. “Maybe make an appearance,” she said.

Her home was reportedly recently in foreclosure

In late 2022, reports began alleging that Zolciak-Biermann’s 7,186 square-foot mansion in Alpharetta, Georgia was in foreclosure. The reports claimed that Fulton County records revealed that Landmark Community Bank had begun foreclosure proceedings on the home, with the legal docs reportedly stating that the couple “failed to pay back” a $300,000 loan that was used to finish renovations on the luxurious estate.

Zolciak-Biermann, however, shot down the claim. “WTF!! Nobody bought my house!” she said in her Instagram Q&A. “Was never for sale or in foreclosure … People make s*** up because they are so bored … Stupid blogs.”

In February 2023, influencer Georgio Says investigated Zolciak-Biermann’s foreclosure saga himself. “I looked online. There is a foreclosure notice about Kim’s home, and I wanted to verify if this auction was actually taking place,” he said in a video he posted on Instagram. “So I spoke to the law offices that are handling the specific property and I wanted to verify.”

When speaking with an agent on the phone, they confirmed that Zolciak-Biermann’s home was up for auction, but ultimately it was canceled. “There was a sale dated for March 7 of 2023. That sale is not taking place anymore,” they said. “It was cancelled.”

“There is not a sale that is issued for that home at this time,” the official continued. “But the sale that was issued for March 7th is no longer happening, sir.”