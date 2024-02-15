Would the United Kingdom's king leave the top job if his health took a turn for the worse? A royal commentator weighs in.

In light of his cancer diagnosis, would King Charles abdicate the throne? A royal commentator calls this scenario a “possibility.”

King Charles health crisis could lead to an unthinkable decision

Royal commentator Daniela Elser of News.com.au said King Charles’ abdication could be a “possibility.” This remark comes on the heels of the news that the king has cancer and is currently undergoing treatment.

“The possibility that the world could one day see the King take such a dramatic and historic step came just that bit closer this week,” she wrote. “Although abdication might still be considered the Voldemort of the royal world.”

She continued, “The problem for Charles will come if, in the future, either because of his treatment or possible complications, his majesty finds himself struggling to keep up with the duties that only a throne-sitter can do. While he can delegate some of his duties by appointing Counsellors of State, such as granting Royal Assent to legislation or holding Privy Council meetings, there are others, like dissolving parliament, that only the monarch can do.”

Elser writes that it is not “inconceivable any longer” the monarchy may reach a point where Charles “struggles” with the energy to undertake the job. She noted that in 2023 alone, Charles undertook 516 engagements in three countries.

Is King Charles able to continue with his heavy workload at the moment?

King Charles on the throne for the opening of Parliament in 2023 | Arthur Edwards/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Royal commentator Daniela Elser believes that at the moment, King Charles can still maintain his heavy workload, with some adjustments. He reportedly is still able to undertake constitutional and state duties.

Charles still recieves his daily delivery of the red box containing documents that must be signed. He also keeps up with his weekly audience with Prime Minister Rishi Sunak via telephone. Doctors have advised the monarch to minimize his public engagements to stop the spread of infection.

How close is Prince William to take over royal duties for his father?

Daily Mail reporter An Wilson calls King Charles’ cancer diagnosis “a constitutional crisis that is going to place an immense burden on Prince William.” She spoke of three weeks when William’s wife, Kate Middleton, was hospitalized for abdominal surgery and his father’s health crisis.

She writes, “The Princess of Wales was hospitalized. And now the king.”

“And it’s impossible not to feel that the last two weeks will have added years to Prince William’s life. He is now faced not only with looking after his young children while his wife recovers from abdominal surgery and a 14-day stay in hospital. He is also much, MUCH closer than anyone could have guessed to having to take on the role now occupied by his father.”

“More than being on constant display, you need a sense of what the job is to be a successful monarch. The job, so difficult to define, is fatally easy to get wrong.”

Buckingham Palace has not released information that Prince William would step into any of King Charles’s duties. William maintains a supporting role to the king as a senior royal.