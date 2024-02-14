The Prince of Wales will be facing tough decisions as he may be called on to publicly support the king as he battles cancer

King Charles’ cancer diagnosis has put Prince William in a complicated personal and professional situation. Reportedly, the king’s firstborn son may choose family over the firm.

A royal reporter believes Prince William must make a difficult decision

Camilla Tominey, associate editor of The Telegraph, believes that Prince William must make a difficult decision as he grows into his royal role. She thinks he may have to decide between family or the firm.

“There is an expectation and need for Prince William to stand in if the king is unwell. For instance, concerning the King’s weekly audience with [Prime Minister] Rishi Sunak, constitutionally, it would be inappropriate for Queen Camilla to fill that function,” Tominey explained.

“Though it may be appropriate now for Prince William to say he’s prioritizing immediate family and his wife over the family firm, what will that look like in weeks to come?” Camilla explains. “The idea that William will carry on with his projects and only support the king a little; I’m not sure, from a PR perspective or a practical one, that it will quite cut the mustard.”

Prince William pledged his dedication to his father during King Charles’ coronation

Prince William pledged his dedication to his father during King Charles’ coronation. William publicly announced, “I, William, Prince of Wales, pledge my loyalty to you and faith and truth I will bear unto you, as your liege man of life and limb.”

Camilla Tominey said that Prince William’s role is quite different than that of other royal family members. “For instance, Queen Camilla cannot carry out an investiture because she is not a blood-born member of the royal family,” Tominey explains.

“William will have to stand in if the king is too unwell. We have this situation where Buckingham Palace says the king will carry on with his red box duties and continue with closed-door engagements,” she explains.

However, “They are not putting him in a public-facing role due to fear of infection. They don’t want him meeting the public when he is undergoing cancer treatment.”

So, while it may be “appropriate” now for Prince William to prioritize his family over his role as a senior royal and heir to the throne, “what’s that going to look like in weeks to come,” she asks.

It appears unrealistic that Prince William will only do a ‘little bit’ to support King Charles

In conclusion, Camilla Tominey believes it appears unrealistic that Prince William may only do a ‘little bit’ to support King Charles during his current health crisis. She says there is an “expectation” on the Prince of Wales.

“There is an expectation on the Prince of Wales to be the first to step up in the king’s absence,” she explains. “As far as the public is concerned, they would be reassured to see him doing that.”

However, although it appears outside of the royal protocol to put one’s family first, Tominey claims it is with Charles’ encouragement that William is taking this unchartered road. “When they announced William would support Kate in the aftermath of her operation, it was very much done with the king’s blessing.”

She concluded that Charles’s thoughts on all this were “almost in line with Prince Harry’s when he said he suffered from genetic pain. This generational struggle of being brought up royal.” Charles likely told William to “prioritize” Kate Middleton because “she’s the most important person in your life.”

Buckingham Palace has not yet revealed if Prince William will be taking on any further professional duties to assist his father, King Charles, as he battles cancer.