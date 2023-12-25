'I think Charles wants to make it very clear at a time when families get together that he at least has a good relationship with one son,' an author said of King Charles and Prince William.

Apparently, over Christmas King Charles III will make his “good relationship” with Prince William “very clear.” An author expects the monarch to highlight he “at least has a good relationship with one son,” the 41-year-old Prince of Wales. Meanwhile, things between King Charles and Prince Harry reportedly haven’t changed much. Not since the Duke of Sussex, along with Meghan Markle, called to wish the king a happy birthday in November 2023.

The Wales family is going to be ‘very visible’ at Christmas as King Charles highlights his ‘good’ relationship with William

Christmas for the royal family, like many others, means getting together for a big meal and, of course, presents. However, for them, it also means navigating optics amid years of tension with the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

The world can expect King Charles to play up his “good relationship” with William come Christmas, per author Tom Quinn.

“I think Charles wants to make it very clear at a time when families get together that he at least has a good relationship with one son,” Quinn told Express. “And, of course, with his daughter-in-law [Kate Middleton].”

“I expect the royal family will make sure William and Kate and their children are very visible right across the Christmas holidays,” continued. The reason? “It’s a special time.”

That means Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis accompanying their parents, the Prince and Princess of Wales, on Christmas.

Harry and Meghan Markle won’t ‘overshadow’ the royal family during Christmas 2023

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex upstaging the royal family at Christmas isn’t likely to happen, Quinn said. Harry, 39, may reach out to his family during the holiday season, the author said. But he doesn’t expect the Sussex camp to “overshadow” the house of Windsor.

“I suspect that because Harry is beginning to realize he needs the royal family more than the royal family needs him, he may well try again to patch up the relationship as we get towards [sic] Christmas Day,” he said.

However, in Quinn’s opinion, the Sussexes one-upping their counterparts across the pond is not going to happen. “I don’t think Harry and Meghan will be able to overshadow Kate and William this Christmas. Or at least not in the UK,” he said.

After all, Christmas is one of the few occasions when William and Kate, as the Gilded Youth author mentioned, appear with their kids.

King Charles and Prince Harry have had ‘little communication’ since November 2023

As for the king and his youngest son, Harry, the two are said to be no much closer to moving toward reconciliation and away from their years-long estrangement.

Per a Vanity Fair report, there’s “no chance” of Harry and Meghan having a royal family Christmas. “There has been little communication between the Sussexes and the king since” a call to wish the monarch a happy 75th birthday in November 2023.

Around the time of the king’s birthday on Nov. 14, 2023, a spokesperson for the couple stated Harry and Meghan weren’t invited to a private celebration.

Furthermore, sources close to William and Kate told the publication the pair don’t want to be in the same room as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, “let alone spend Christmas with them.”

Meanwhile, Harry and Meghan’s plans for the holiday are unclear. They may spend it at home in Montecito, California, but haven’t confirmed as much publicly. The rest of the royal family is headed to the English countryside for their traditional Christmas celebration.

On the Christmas guest list is Queen Camilla’s family, who, in years past, have celebrated with her separately, plus the usual royals.