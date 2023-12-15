'I think they'll be feeling a little sore about this,' a commentator said of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's place in 2023's Hollywood 'losers' circle'

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are wrapping up 2023 with a bang. A bad one, that is. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have made a list of the year’s “biggest losers” in the entertainment industry. According to a royal commentator, it’s “humiliating” for Harry and Meghan.

The Hollywood Reporter put Harry and Meghan in the ‘losers’ category of 2023

Harry and Meghan haven’t ended 2023 victorious, as far as The Hollywood Reporter is concerned. They landed among the “losers” on the outlet’s annual list of “The Biggest Hollywood Winners and Losers.”



Here’s some of what they had to say about Harry and Meghan:

“After a whiny Netflix documentary, a whiny biography (Spare — even the title is a pouty gripe), and an inert podcast, the Harry and Meghan brand swelled into a sanctimonious bubble just begging to be popped — and South Park was the pin.”

“The show’s 20-minute “World-Wide Privacy Tour” takedown in March was savage, and was followed by Spotify dropping Archetypes, with a top executive labeling the duo “grifters.”

“Still, all the scorn and mockery beats otherwise having to attend 200-plus official royal family engagements a year, which sounds hellish.”

Harry and Meghan likely feel ‘sore’ about being on the ‘losers’ of 2023 list

Speaking to TODAY Australia, royal commentator Victoria Arbiter called landing on The Hollywood Reporter’s list of losers likely “humiliating” for the pair.

“People do pay attention to this list,” she said (via Express). “Taylor Swift, Margot Robbie, [and] Greta Gerwig all found themselves in the winners’ circle. But Harry and Meghan join Elon Musk, the TV show Yellowstone, Disney, and a host of others in the losers’ circle.”

“I expect this has been deeply humiliating. Especially as it is in Meghan’s hometown,” Arbiter said. “I think they’ll be feeling a little sore about this.”

The commentator also noted a loss in the courtroom for Harry. Plus, the couple’s Archewell Foundation seeing a drop of $11 million in donations.

Together, according to Arbiter, it’s “pretty bad on paper” and, as such, it just might shake “trust” in potential donors.

Harry and Meghan need to rebrand after 2023 bumps in the road

Arbiter continued, noting Harry and Meghan are likely turning their attention to overhauling the Sussex brand in 2024.

“We’ve been promised a number of different things via rumors over the past year, with talk of Meghan’s website, The TIG, relaunching and she was going to launch a lifestyle brand similar to Gwyneth Paltrow’s Goop.”

“Netflix paid $3 million pounds for rights to a book Harry and Meghan said they would turn into a rom-com.”

“We haven’t had any further developments on these. So as they look ahead to 2024, they’re going to have to build consumer trust,” Arbiter explained. “They’re going to have to avoid these negative, slanderous, scandalous headlines that seem to follow them.”

“Hollywood doesn’t do well with negativity, and I think trust is at an all-time low. It’s time to leave the royal family behind and really establish what it is they want to do and make a positive step forward if they want to be successful in 2024,” she concluded.