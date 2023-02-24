King Charles Is Faced With ‘Deep Problem’ That Was Covered up by Prince Harry’s Book, Royal Author Claims

There were several revelations and allegations made in Prince Harry‘s explosive memoir Spare that were thought to be very damaging to the royal family. However, according to a royal author, King Charles III is facing an even bigger problem within the monarchy that was covered up by his youngest son’s tell-all book.

King Charles III and Prince Harry chat with one another during a visit to The Nek | Niall Carson-Pool/Getty Images

Prince Harry’s book ‘wasn’t threat to the royal family’

Some royal watchers opined that Prince Harry was set on destroying the reputations of senior family members in an attempt to bring down the monarchy with the stories he included in Spare. But one royal writer is claiming that the king has an even “deeper problem” to deal with and Harry’s book actually covered that up because it served as a distraction for a while.

Clive Irving, author of The Last Queen and royal columnist for The Daily Beast, believes that the duke’s memoir “overshadowed” and “took attention away” from a bigger issue within the House of Windsor and was not “in any way a threat to the royal family.”

“In fact, I think the reverse,” Irving said. “I think the book served to cover up what is really a much deeper problem for the whole family.”

Copies of Prince Harry’s ‘Spare’ unwrapped from protective packaging at bookstore in London | Leon Neal/Getty Images

Author says this is the problem King Charles is faced with now

Irving discussed what he thought that problem was on a episode of the podcast Royally Obsessed.

He questioned how long the British monarchy could survive in an ever-changing, ever-modernizing Britain saying: “They’re increasingly out of sync with what’s going on in the country, and the mood of the country, and this particularly is a problem for the king. In fact, Charles, at one point, said no one should be monarch after the age of 70.

Irving continued: “He’s inherited this huge apparatus of the monarchy, all these palaces on the model that the queen set for herself and couldn’t be changed as long as the queen was alive, because it seemed part of her and she was very very popular. Charles is almost standing over the edge of the precipice, looking down to a completely unknown future for both the monarchy and the country.”

Another author argues that Charles is not a ‘placeholder’ for Prince William

Someone who is very well-liked today and has consistently topped the popularity polls done on the royal family following the queen’s death is Prince William. A number of people view Charles simply as the placeholder for his oldest son. However, another royal author has insisted that’s not the case.

On a previous episode of Podcast Royal, Christopher Anderson said: “I think one mistake people make is to assume he is going to be a placeholder for William — that he’s going to keep the throne warm as it were.

“[Charles] is going to be an activist and he’s going to leave his mark on history. He has waited so long for this moment. Edward VII waited 59 years, but Charles has waited 70 years.”