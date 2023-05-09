King Charles’ Frustration Decoded by Lipreader During Coronation Carriage Ride to Westminster Abbey

King Charles III‘s coronation was a historic event witnessed worldwide. However, the day didn’t appear to start on the best foot for the new king of the United Kingdom. A lipreader appeared to decode Charles’ frustration during his coronation carriage ride to Westminster Abbey. Wife Camilla Parker Bowles sat next to the monarch for the 1.3-mile ride.

King Charles rides in a carriage to his coronation on May 6, 2023 | ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles appeared to be frustrated during his coronation carriage ride

The king sat in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach and headed to Westminster Abbey alongside his wife, Camilla Parker Bowles. He and Camilla would be crowned the United Kingdom’s King and Queen Consort there.

However, Charles appeared to be distressed during the ride. A lipreader uncovered why. They decoded what the king said to his wife as the couple waited to exit their carriage before their coronation ceremony.

Charles was reportedly upset that the ceremony wasn’t following the timetable before the event. Per The Mirror, a lipreader claims Charles told Camilla, “We can never be on time. There’s always something.”

The king was crowned in a lavish ceremony attended by over 2,000 people

Westminster Abbey was the location for King Charles’ coronation ceremony. Over 2,000 people attended the event.

Many of those guests were high-profile royals, including members of the British royal family and UK government leaders. However, world leaders from other countries were also in attendance.

Celebrity attendees lent star power to the event. These stars included Emma Thompson, Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, First Lady of the US, Dr. Jill Biden, Dame Joanna Lumley, and British television hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

Charles prayed publicly during the two-hour ceremony, combining tradition and more modern elements. The coronation also had a procession of religious leaders and the participation of individuals who reflect the diversity of the United Kingdom and its people.

The Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby officially crowned Charles. The St Edwards Crown was placed atop the king’s head as a symbol of his stature in the monarchy of the United Kingdom.

The king of the United Kingdom removed that crown after the ceremony. Later, he wore the Imperial State Crown on a ride back to Buckingham Palace, which is half the weight.

The monarch also had something to say about the gloomy weather

King Charles inside his royal carriage on the day of his coronation | ROB PINNEY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Related Prince William Admits King Charles Dealt With a Painful Issue After Coronation

The weather during King Charles’ coronation day was rainy and gray. The conditions were similar when his mother, Queen Elizabeth, was crowned in 1953.

According to weather records for June 2, 1953, the morning of Queen Elizabeth’s coronation began with clouds and ended with rain. The cloudy weather continued throughout the days’ events.

Following his crowning, Charles appeared on the Buckingham Palace balcony alongside Camilla Parker Bowles and their immediate families.

Looking out over the crowds who came to witness the family’s balcony appearance, Charles commented on the spectacle before him. A lipreader claims Charles said, “Isn’t it beautiful? If only it weren’t so wet today.”

Following their coronation, King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were honored at a coronation concert on Sunday, May 7. On Monday, May 8, the couple encouraged the public to help out those in need during a day of public service.