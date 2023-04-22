King Charles III Not Encouraging Formal Attire For His Coronation

With the anticipation of King Charles III‘s coronation, there have been several speculations as to what the ceremony will entail. And in one of the most recent developments, it seems that the King is not encouraging formal attire for the event.

It is surprising, considering how significant the coronation is for the royal family. But it does seem to align with King Charles’ plans for a slimmed-down monarchy.

The coronation of King Charles III will take place at Westminster Abbey

King Charles III ascended the throne in September 2022 following the death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II. Although he has been performing royal duties ever since, his official coronation ceremony will take place on May 6, 2023.

The event will be held at Westminster Abbey, the same place Queen Elizabeth was crowned in 1953. The Archbishop of Canterbury will conduct the ceremony. And it is expected to be attended by various dignitaries and members of the royal family.

Queen Camilla is expected to be on King Charles’ side throughout the festivities. Prince William, Kate Middleton, and their children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, will also be part of the coronation procession and ceremony.

Prince Harry confirmed he will attend the coronation. But his wife, Meghan Markle, will stay back in the United States with their children Prince Archie — whose birthday falls on coronation day — and Princess Lillibet.

King Charles III is not encouraging the traditional formal coronation attire

In a surprising move, King Charles III is not encouraging those attending the coronation to wear formal outfits. Traditionally, House of Lords members wear special red velvet coronation robes that feature a white fur collar.

They also wear coronets (small crowns) that reflect their rank in the House. For Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation in 1953, all members of the House of Lords sported their regal robes.

According to the Telegraph, King Charles suggested invitees “only wear their usual parliamentary ermine, used at the state opening of Parliament each year.” He’s also given guests the option of wearing standard business attire.

Charles’ move may seem like a big departure from tradition. But as the outlet suggested, it is a direct reflection of “the monarch’s desire for a pared-back ceremony that reflects public attitudes toward the royal family and a desire to avoid excess during the cost of living crisis.”

King Charles III has plans for a slimmed-down monarchy

King Charles’ decision to not encourage formal attire aligns with his plans for a slimmed-down monarchy. According to Insider, “he wants to reduce the number of working royals and have a smaller and more streamlined family carrying out official duties.”

This means there will be fewer public appearances and engagements from members of the royal family. As a result, this should lessen the monarchy’s burden on British taxpayers.

Charles’ decision to not enforce a strict dress code could be seen as a move toward a more relaxed, approachable, and responsible monarchy. According to the Daily Mail, his ceremony will also include representation of different faiths and cultures and reflect his desire to be the “people’s king.”