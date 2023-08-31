King Charles hasn’t always been the most popular member of the royal family, but these days, as the head of the institution, he has fans worldwide. Following the passing of his mother, Queen Elizabeth, King Charles stepped up to claim his role as monarch, working hard to earn the trust and respect of British citizens.

As a loving grandfather and hardworking royal, Charles spends most of his days on duty for the country. However, he also loves getting away from it all, and with the hefty pay increase that he’s set to start collecting, he might just start enjoying more days of vacation.

King Charles celebrated his official coronation in May 2023

King Charles III and Queen Camilla at the National Parks ‘Big Picnic’ celebration in honour of all 15 of the UK’s National Parks | Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Born in 1948, Charles was prepared for the throne his whole life. However, his mother enjoyed a lengthy reign full of historical events and exciting adventures. An icon of British royalty, Queen Elizabeth lived a long life, dying in 2022. Even as people worldwide mourned her passing, Charles was preparing for a major transition.

While he became the acting ruler of England immediately after the passing of Queen Elizabeth, Charles’ official coronation ceremony was held in May 2023. Watchers gathered to celebrate even as Charles and his family, including his wife, Queen Camilla, committed to doing their duty for the remainder of their lives. In the weeks since, Charles has been working harder than ever, touring the world to show his support for causes that he believes in.

What is King Charles’ net worth?

It’s no secret that Charles is very wealthy. As a senior member of the British royal family, he’s always had access to the best of the best. According to Business Insider, Charles has a personal fortune of nearly $750 million. The publication reports that King Charles could earn more money than his late mother by being extremely frugal with his finances after his costly divorce from Princess Diana in 1996. Additionally, King Charles has been saving profits from the Duchy of Cornwall, with the value of that estate rising in recent years.

King Charles also owns valuable properties like Balmoral Castle. All of these real estate holdings, along with his reported propensity for wearing the same clothes repeatedly to avoid excessive spending, means that King Charles is likely one of the wealthiest monarchs in the world.

How much money is King Charles set to make in the future?

King Charles III and Queen Camilla stand on the Buckingham Palace balcony during the Coronation | Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Charles might be insanely wealthy, but he’s poised to make even more money in the coming years. As reported by People Magazine, Charles and the rest of the royal family are set to benefit from a major increase in Crown Estate profits.

A recent brief released by the U.K. Treasury outlined how the Sovereign Grant will be cut from 25% to 12% for 2024-2025 onwards, “reflecting a significant increase in Crown Estate Profits from offshore wind developments,” which will, in turn, allow the royal family to start receiving more money.

The publication also notes that public funding for the monarchy will increase by 45% starting in 2025, from about $110 million in U.S. dollars to nearly $160 million starting in 2025. While King Charles hasn’t addressed this increase directly, the monarch discussed the cost of living crisis in a recent public address, along with a separate statement that revealed Buckingham Palace will need significant renovations in the coming months.