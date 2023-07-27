Camilla Parker Bowles chose a floral headpiece when she married Prince Charles, but a traditional tiara when she married her first husband, Andrew Parker Bowles.

As a member of the royal family, Camilla Parker Bowles is well-acquainted with the sparkle of tiaras. However, departing from the traditional royal wedding norms, she chose not to sport a tiara when she exchanged vows with King Charles.

In contrast, during her first wedding back in the 70s, Camilla did adorn an exquisite tiara. Here’s a closer look at Camilla’s bridal headpiece and why she opted out of wearing it for her second marriage ceremony.

Camilla Parker Bowles (re Shand) and Andrew Parker Bowles | Frank Barratt/Keystone/Getty Images

Camilla Parker Bowles wore this tiara for her first wedding in 1973

In 2005, when Camilla tied the knot with Charles, she opted to forego the traditional tiara. However, during her first nuptials, she did choose to adorn one.

Camilla first pledged her vows to Andrew Parker Bowles back in 1973. They conducted their marriage ceremony in the Roman Catholic tradition, with the festivities continuing into a reception held at St. James’s Palace.

In her wedding ensemble, Camilla dazzled in a white dress with a distinctive pie crust collar, full-length sleeves, and a ruffle skirt. An exceptionally remarkable piece of jewelry — a diamond tiara, dubbed the Cubitt-Shand tiara — completed her bridal look.

This exquisite diamond headpiece, boasting a floral design interspersed with leaf sprays, carries the legacy of her family. Its name pays tribute to Camilla’s grandfather, Roland Cubitt, who bequeathed this stunning piece to her grandmother, Rosalind, and her father, Major Bruce Shand.

Diamond experts estimate the value of the Queen’s tiara

Upon the passing of her grandmother in 1986, Camilla came into possession of the Cubitt-Shand tiara. She is not the sole family member who donned this stunning piece for their wedding.

When her daughter Laura Lopes walked down the aisle with Harry Lopes in 2006, she too borrowed this magnificent adornment.

This exceptional headpiece holds a special place in Camilla’s collection, as she has worn it on many occasions. One noteworthy instance was at a formal reception at the Royal Academy of the Arts in June 2015.

According to jeweler Maxwell Stone, an expert on diamonds from Steven Stone, estimates this tiara’s value is jaw-dropping.

“Clearly fond of the piece, Queen Camilla has worn it to various events over the years,” Stone explained. “I’d estimate the intricate piece to be worth $385,000.”

Although Camilla has a strong attachment to this iconic tiara, she chose not to wear it at her wedding when she became Charles’s wife. It turns out Camilla had a good reason for omitting the tiara.

This is why Camilla Parker Bowles didn’t wear a tiara at her wedding to King Charles

Typically, tiaras are a central accessory at royal weddings. However, eagle-eyed royal fans noted that Camilla opted out of this shimmering tradition for her marriage to King Charles.

On the day of their union, Camilla broke away from the conventional, choosing two distinct ensembles designed by Anna Valentine and Antonia Robinson.

Complementing both outfits, Camilla chose to accentuate her look with headpieces designed by Philip Treacy. And there could be a pair of reasons for this choice.

First and foremost, it was not Camilla’s debut at the altar. Drawing a parallel, Princess Anne also decided against a tiara for her second wedding with Sir Timothy Laurence in 1992.

Another reason could is the nature of the ceremony itself. Camilla and Charles had a civil wedding at Windsor Guildhall rather than a traditional church ceremony. They followed that up with a marriage blessing at St George’s Chapel.