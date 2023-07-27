A body language expert points out how King Charles III and Queen Camilla were acting just like Prince William and Kate when they were at a show in Sandringham.

When we see King Charles III and Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles) in public, they can sometimes appear stiff and don’t always exude a ton of confidence. Therefore, their actions don’t resemble that of some other royal family members like Prince William and the Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton). But according to a body language expert, the king and queen were acting just like Will and Kate during a recent outing.

Here’s what Charles and Camilla did that was reminiscent of the prince and princess.

King Charles III and Camilla Parker Bowles (now-Queen Camilla) during their visit to Sandringham Flower Show at Sandringham House | Karwai Tang/WireImage

How the king and queen acted similarly to the Waleses during visit

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

Stanton has analyzed the body language of several members of the royal family as well and recently discussed the king and queen’s appearance at the Sandringham Flower Show in Norfolk on July 26. He noted that the royal pair seemed more relaxed than usual.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo Stanton said: “We didn’t see a level of nervousness from Charles when they arrived in the carriage. As he got out of the carriage, he stood tall and managed perfectly, which proves that he wasn’t afraid to be the center of attention.”

King Charles III greets well wishers during his visit to Sandringham Flower Show at Sandringham House | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

The expert also observed: “At certain points, Charles and Camilla were reminiscent of Prince William and Kate Middleton in terms of their mannerisms and behaviors. The way in which they interacted with the public was very similar to the couple, while Charles proved that he is a lot more open to having a laugh and joke. He isn’t so focused on being serious, he’s really starting to let go and appears to feel like himself in public situations. This is something that we often see with Kate and William.”

Expert says ‘soulmates’ Camilla and Charles show they trust each other immensely

Something else Stanton picked up on is how the king and queen display “huge levels of trust” in one another.

He explained: “During their latest engagement, they were seen laughing and looking into each other’s eyes. There is clear reciprocal liking between the pair, as they both appear happy and in their element with each other. Their eye contact is a huge giveaway, it’s always maintained for a long time. It shows their relationship is strong and passionate with huge levels of trust. Their smiles are always authentic with each other.

Queen Camilla greets well wishers during he visit to Sandringham Flower Show at Sandringham House | Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

“The couple are very traditional in their styles, mannerisms, and their views. Although they have evolved quite a lot in terms of their ability to connect with the nation and their levels of confidence, they still dress quite conservatively and adhere to some of the late queen’s protocols. With Charles [especially], he appears very much stuck in his ways and a huge believer in tradition.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.