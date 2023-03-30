King Charles Shows 3 Subtle Signs of Tension During Recent Appearance, Body Language Expert Says

A body language expert said King Charles displayed three signs of tension during a state visit to Germany with Camilla Parker Bowles. His appearance coincided with Prince Harry’s UK privacy hearing at the High Court.

Camilla Parker Bowles and King Charles III | BEN BIRCHALL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

King Charles showed signs of tension during appearance

On March 29, King Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles arrived in Berlin for a state visit. Charles appeared to be in good spirits, but body language expert Judi James told The Sun he displayed some subtle signs of tension.

She noted how Charles is typically able to “act freezer-cabinet cool under pressure or attack,” but seemed less “cool” during the visit.

“Harry’s jaunty appearance at the London law courts must have been a different type of agony for the king,” James said. “But stoicism runs in Charles’ DNA and his non-verbal signals gave only the slightest hint that he might feel under any pressure.”

The body language expert pointed specifically to three signs of tension: Charles showed impatience, he displayed anxiety rituals, and he bared his lower teeth.

“Like his previous appearance at the Commonwealth Service in London, he appeared slightly impatient at times,” she explained. “Posing for the official photograph he started turning his head and torso away as though keen to get moving, while his host was still facing front.”

King Charles also was seen touching his coat pocket, which James said was revealing. “Charles patted the pocket of his coat several times, which is a common trait of his self-touch anxiety rituals,” she noted.

James added, “At one point he was seen jutting his lower jaw and baring the teeth, which did suggest tension and a build-up of pressure.”

Expert says King Charles was ‘soaking up all the attention’

James also gave an analysis to Express regarding King Charles and Camilla’s body language during their visit.

“On this first state visit of his reign, King Charles seemed keen to define the kind of body language dynamic we will see from both him as king, and also him and Camilla as the new king and queen of the UK,” James explained.

She continued, “His walk may be less steady and fluid than before, but Charles is still a man happily taking center place in the spotlight, soaking up all the attention and interest with an air of genial confidence.”

While she noted his “self-comfort anxiety rituals that have been a feature of his body language his entire life,” at this appearance, “they seemed truncated and limited to a few pats of his overcoat pocket during tenser moments when he seemed uncertain about the choreography of the event.”

Camilla walked in Charles’ shadow, body language expert says

While looking at the walkabout portion of the engagement, James noted that Charles appeared “happier and more relaxed as he realized they were there to see him as King Charles, rather than as Diana’s husband or even Harry’s father.”

James also looked at the couple’s dynamics during the walkabout. “Charles’ more dominant gesticulation with his host suggested he did not want to be seen as a passive royal visitor,” she said.

The body language expert continued, “But Queen Consort Camilla did look happier taking a back seat. While Charles chatted and used animated gestures, Camilla tended to walk in his shadow with her arms rigidly down at her sides.”

James added, “Her eyes were often fixed on Charles and when he stopped, she would pull up behind him as though standing to attention.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.