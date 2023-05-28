King Charles Wants George, Charlotte, and Louis to Someday Have the ‘Confidence’ to ‘Marry Whom They Want,’ Historian Says

A royal historian says King Charles wants Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis not to make the same mistakes he made regarding “matters of the heart.”

King Charles, they said in a U.K. TV documentary, wants the children to “have a happy, successful, and fulfilled personal life.”

King Charles III is eager to share his wisdom with Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. A historian says that includes imparting lessons about “matters of the heart” to Prince William and Kate Middleton’s children.

King Charles doesn’t want George, Charlotte, and Louis to make the same mistakes he made

History repeating itself isn’t something King Charles wants to happen, royal historian Chandrika Kaul said in the U.K. Channel 5 documentary, The Fab Five: The King’s Grandchildren (via Mirror).

Kaul is also a modern history professor at the University of St. Andrews. Coincidentally, it’s the same place where Prince William and Kate Middleton met as students in the early 2000s. Located in Scotland, the college currently has another British royal family attendee, Lady Louise.

The royal historian continued. “I think King Charles is very keen that his grandchildren don’t make the mistakes that I think he feels he made,” Kaul said. “Particularly when it came to matters of the heart.”

King Charles met and fell in love with the then-Camilla Shand in the 1970s. The two went on to marry different people; Princess Diana and Andrew Parker Bowles, respectively.

King Charles and the now-Queen Camilla had an affair for much of the king’s marriage to Diana. Ultimately, the king and queen divorced their partners in the 1990s before marrying in 2005.

King Charles wants Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis to have ‘fulfilled personal’ lives

It seems King Charles doesn’t want George, Charlotte, or Louis to miss out simply because they’re British royals and the children of a future king, the Prince of Wales.

The royal historian said the king wants the trio to be able to lead “normal” lives, complete with falling in love.

“What I think he wants to do is try and help these young grandchildren grow up in as normal a way as possible,” Kaul said. King Charles also wants to “create more fully rounded human beings who are unafraid of their emotions and who are able to have the confidence to marry whom they want.”

The king wants George, Charlotte, and Louis “to have a happy, successful, and fulfilled personal life,” they added.

Princess Diana gave a young Prince William advice on love



George, Louis, and Charlotte may also get some advice from their late grandmother by way of their dad as well as their grandfather. As a boy, William received guidance on love from Diana after King Charles publicly confessed to being unfaithful.

As Diana revealed in her 1995 BBC Panorama interview, she told William: “If you find someone you love in life, you must hang on to it and look after it, and if you were lucky enough to find someone who loved you, then one must protect it.”

For now, it seems any serious discussion on “matters of the heart” are a ways off as George, Charlotte, and Louis navigate school and occasional royal appearances.