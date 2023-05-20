Kate Middleton’s Yellow Blazer Said a Lot About How Far She’s Come in the Royal Family, Expert Says

TL;DR:

Kate Middleton visited the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust on May 16.

She wore a yellow blazer to the Mental Health Awareness Week event.

According to a body language expert, the yellow blazer allowed Kate Middleton “to reveal her personality a bit more.”

Kate Middleton | Kin Cheung/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

A pop of color from Kate Middleton demonstrated just how “confident” and “relaxed” she is carrying out solo appearances, according to a body language expert. The Princess of Wales’ “different” wardrobe choice at a May 16 event in the form of a yellow blazer and how it shows she’s “really evolved.”

Kate Middleton went casual with a yellow blazer and sneakers at the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust

It’s back to business for Kate and the rest of the royal family following coronation weekend. Since then, she and Prince William have returned to their regular schedules.

For Kate, that included paying a visit to the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust in Bath, England, as part of Mental Health Awareness Week. On May 16, the 41-year-old stopped by the charity, where athletes mentor and coach children.

For the occasion, Kate traded her often-seen pantsuits for a more casual, almost entirely monochrome look. She donned white Alexander McQueen pants and a similarly-hued H&M tank (via WWD).

A bright yellow blazer from L.K. Bennett, one of Kate’s favorite British brands, served as the stand-out piece. Kate finished off her outfit with Emily Mortimer earrings and a pair of her go-to Veja sneakers.

Kate’s yellow blazer reflected how ‘confident’ and ‘natural’ she’s become during solo appearances

Kate Middleton | Kin Cheung/Pool/AFP via Getty Images

Wearing a yellow blazer put a spotlight on Kate during her visit to the Dame Kelly Holmes Trust. And, whether or not she intentionally followed the late Queen Elizabeth II’s strategy of avoiding muted tones, the mother of three appeared comfortable with the attention.

“Kate looks happy and confident while also relaxed,” body language expert Darren Stanton said on behalf of Slingo (via Mirror). “She opted to wear yellow, which is a happy color, and this is a bit different to her usual choices as she tends to go for red, blue, white, and purple.”

“Such a color allows her to reveal her personality a bit more, with Kate clearly comfortable in her outfit choice, as she looks relaxed,” Stanton said, noting the appearance “shows she’s really evolved into attending engagements alone.”

“Kate clearly has a lot of confidence and has become a natural at going to these events and meeting dignitaries on her own,” he added.

Kate Middleton looks ‘confident’ with and without Prince William



No Prince of Wales to join Kate? Not a problem. Stanton explained Kate appears “confident” at royal events even if her husband isn’t by her side.

“Kate is equally as confident on her own as she is when she is with William,” the expert said. “She is the stronger personality out of the two.”

“You know someone is confident by their posture and the way they walk,” he continued. “Kate always springs out of the vehicle after arriving at an engagement. Her arms are often stretched out, and she has good eye contact when shaking hands with others.”

Meanwhile, during introductions, Kate’s known to appear unfazed when a person curtsies or bows to her, another indication of her confidence.

“Kate has never displayed any signs of anxiety as a result of this,” Stanton said before adding the British royal “recognizes that it is one of the protocols people are instructed to do.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.