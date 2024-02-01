Do Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker want another baby? Here's what one source said about the couple potentially going through a surrogate.

Kourtney Kardashian gave birth to her first son with Travis Barker, Rocky Thirteen, in November 2023, and the couple is over the moon to share the news. Kardashian’s pregnancy with Rocky wasn’t easy, and she even underwent IVF treatments to try and conceive before getting pregnant naturally. Now, Kardashian and Barker are allegedly discussing expanding their family further with a surrogate.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly want to have a baby via surrogate

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker officially welcomed their baby, Rocky Thirteen, at the end of 2023. And they may not be finished having children just yet. An insider told the Daily Mail that having her fourth baby made Kardashian want to expand her family further.

“It was touch and go for a moment, but everyone is healthy and happy, and it has made them want even more children together,” the source shared. “This pregnancy challenged their love for each other in such a way that it is even better than it was — it makes people vomit with all the lovey-dovey high school-related PDA they share.”

The source added that Kardashian and Barker might consider having another baby as soon as next year, though they want to bond over Rocky’s infant stage first. “They have talked about trying for another child, but this time around they would likely go through a surrogate,” the source said. “It is a consistent conversation between them that hasn’t changed to a ‘no.'”

She had a difficult pregnancy with Rocky Thirteen

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Kourtney Kardashian didn’t have an easy pregnancy with Rocky Thirteen. She had to go in for emergency fetal surgery in September 2023, and she credits her doctors for saving Rocky’s life.

While speaking to Vogue, she said the fetal surgery was “terrifying.” “That experience opened my eyes to a whole new world of pregnancy that I didn’t know about in the past,” she said. “It was terrifying. After, I learned that insurance typically only covers two ultrasounds when you’re pregnant, I had no idea. I’ve always been lucky enough to do more than what insurance covers, and it’s one of those ultrasounds that saved my baby’s life.”

Not only did Kardashian need a life-saving procedure for her baby boy, but she also opened up about having difficulties conceiving. She told Vogue that she and Travis Barker tried IVF initially, though it didn’t work. To their surprise, she conceived naturally when they stopped IVF.

“We just got pregnant naturally,” she noted. “It was an indescribable feeling. Shock, then super-happy, fear sets in, worry, but I remembered then to have gratitude.”

Kourtney Kardashian said, ‘The more kids, the merrier’

Given what Kourtney Kardashian said in the past regarding having kids, it makes sense that she might want to have more with Travis Barker. She loves the idea of a blended family.

“The more kids, the merrier. It’s more people to love,” she said in an episode of The Kardashians. “I am really close with Travis’ kids, and I love them, and it’s a beautiful thing.”

Kardashian has three kids — Mason, Penelope, and Reign Disick — with her ex, Scott Disick. Barker has three other kids, too — Atiana De La Hoya, Landon Asher Barker, and Alabama Luella Barker. Kardashian added that she thinks Barker is an “amazing father.”

“Travis is a really amazing father,” she said. “It’s one of the reasons that I fell in love with him. He is very, very patient. I think because we’ve all known each other, it does make it easier to blend our families. It’s all I could ever want.”

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.