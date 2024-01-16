Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker made their first red carpet appearance since the birth of their son Rocky Thirteen in November 2023.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker rocked the red (well, technically silver) carpet on Monday night. The glam couple strutted their stuff – and locked lips – when they arrived at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles on Jan 15.

Kardashian, 44, was on hand to support Barker, 48, ahead of his opening performance alongside Emmys host Anthony Anderson. It was the couple’s first red carpet outing since Kardashian gave birth to her and Barker’s first child together. The pair welcomed son Rocky Thirteen in November 2023.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Kardashian and Barker twinned in chic black suits for their Emmys appearance. The Kardashians star paired her sleek jacket with a black bra and covered her hands with black gloves, while the Blink-182 drummer wore a black button-down and bow tie, as well as black sunglasses.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

The pair weren’t afraid to indulge in a little PDA ahead of the big event. Kardashian and Barker – who married in 2022 – shared a passionate kiss as they posed for photographers on the silver carpet.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker | Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

While Kardashian was at the Emmys to support her husband, she’s no stranger to TV fame herself. But even though she and her family have starred in two hit reality shows – Keeping Up With the Kardashians and The Kardashians – they’ve never been nominated for an Emmy Award. (Kim Kardashian did buy her mom Kris Jenner a genuine Emmy statuette, though.)

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian at the 2022 Met Gala | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

The Emmys isn’t the first time that Barker and Kardashian have coordinated their red carpet looks. For their Met Gala debut in May 2022, Barker wore a Thom Browne jacket and kilt, while Kardashian donned what she dubbed a “deconstructed” version of the same outfit.

“I had all of the elements from his look draped all over me. His pleated skirt, jacket, and suit pants were dripping from my skirt,” she shared on Instagram.

Anthony Anderson and Travis Barker perform onstage during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards | Kevin Winter/Getty Images

After Barker and Kardashian wowed on the silver carpet, he helped kick off TV’s biggest night. The drummer rocked the stage alongside Anderson, playing along to Phil Collins’ hit song “In the Air Tonight” during the ceremony’s opening number.

Barker and Kardashian were friends for years before going public as a couple in February 2021. The reality star and the punk rocker announced their engagement in October 2021. In 2022, they tied the knot, first at an informal ceremony in Las Vegas in April, followed by a civil ceremony in Santa Barbara and a more lavish celebration in Italy in May.

The pair quickly started talking about having a baby. After speaking out about their fertility challenges, Kardashian revealed she was pregnant in June 2023 by waving a handwritten sign at a Blink-182 concert in LA.

In addition to Rocky, Kardashian is mom to three kids with her ex Scott Disick: Mason, Penelope, and Reign. Barker is dad to three with his ex Shanna Moakler: Alabama, Landon, and stepdaughter Atiana.

