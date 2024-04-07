Kourtney Kardashian posted photos of her blonde hair, and fans think she looks like Travis Barker's ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

Kardashian family fans never imagined Kourtney Kardashian would marry Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker, but the two are happily in love in 2024. And it looks like Barker’s rockstar lifestyle is rubbing off on Kardashian’s looks. Recently, Kardashian posted photos of her blonde hair that have fans doing a double-take. Here’s what some fans say about how she looks like Barker’s ex-wife.

Kourtney Kardashian posted photos of her blonde hair that has fans confused

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian | MEGA/GC Images

Kourtney Kardashian is known for pulling out daring looks, and she’s gotten even wilder since dating and marrying rock star Travis Barker. On April 1, 2024, Kardashian posted photos to Instagram showing off her blonde hair. “Hi from lost blondie files,” she captioned the post.

The first photo is a mirror selfie that shows Kourtney with a blonde, chin-length bob. She’s wearing a shiny leather jacket with a leather miniskirt and knee-high boots. It looks as if she’s in a hotel room.

Kardashian’s second photo shows her wearing a mint-green jacket with white lingerie underneath. Her blonde bob is slicked back behind her ears.

Several other photos show Kardashian sporting the blonde look — and one of the photos shows a blurry image of Barker next to her.

Some fans think these photos are new, proving that Kardashian bleached her dark hair back to a platinum look. However, Kardashian likely posted old photos from her previous blonde phase. Unfortunately, many fans think it’s a total miss. Some even think Kardashian looks like Barker’s ex-wife, Shanna Moakler.

“Why is she trying to look like his ex-wife?” a fan commented.

“Looking more like Shanna every day, lol,” yet another fan wrote.

“You look so much like his ex with blonde hair,” another follower commented.

She first debuted a platinum blonde look in May 2023

Kourtney Kardashian’s April 2024 hair reveal feels new, but it’s not. She first went platinum blonde in May 2023. At the time, Kourtney posted on her Instagram Stories that she first went blonde in her teen years. The blonde didn’t last forever, as she changed to a jet-black look shortly after bleaching her tresses. While some fans praised Kardashian for the bold look, others hoped she would stick with a more natural hair color moving forward.

In 2019, Kourtney posted about her first foray into blonde hair on her website. She posted a photo of her at 16 with freshly bleached locks.

“Kim isn’t the only one in the family that has gone bleach blonde,” she wrote, according to People. ” … Between the lip liner, pencil-thin eyebrows, and the white hair, I guess I really embraced the ’90s trends back in the day! I kept this hair color for only a month before dying my hair light brown with highlights. When I was getting my highlights touched up, all of them fried off, and I had spikes of hair that stuck up, so I dyed my hair black and cut it short.”

Kourtney Kardashian responded to a fan who critiqued her ‘new style’

Kourtney Kardashian’s hair aside, Kardashian-Jenner followers often critique her style, as they feel it’s changed since she’s been with Travis Barker. Kardashian knows that fans feel this way, and she responds to their rude messages.

“She used to be so classy!” one fan wrote, according to Cosmopolitan. “Wonder what her family thinks of her new style?”

“Ooooh, inquiring minds would like to know,” Kardashian wrote back. “This is so fascinating.”

Kardashian’s comment didn’t go unnoticed, as it quickly racked in thousands of likes.

