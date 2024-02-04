Kourtney Kardashian's 9-year-old son, Reign Disick, might not feel comfortable with baby Rocky just yet. Here's what a parenting expert said.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker welcomed their son, Rocky Thirteen, in November 2023. The happy couple is over the moon to share their first photos of baby Rocky, as Kardashian has already taken to Instagram to show pictures of her holding the newborn. However, her son, Reign Disick, whom she had with ex Scott Disick, might not be thrilled about his new brother. Here’s what a parenting expert revealed.

Kourtney Kardashian’s son, Reign Disick, may feel a ‘threat’ from her new baby, Rocky

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have officially entered parenthood together. Kardashian has three other kids — Mason, Reign, and Penelope — with Scott Disick, and Barker has Alabama, Landon, and his stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya, with Shanna Moakler. Now, Kardashian and Barker have their baby, Rocky Thirteen, born in November 2023.

In an interview with Vogue, Kardashian noted that pregnancy with Rocky wasn’t easy. The couple initially started trying to get pregnant with IVF treatments, but they took a break from the treatments to have their Portofino wedding. Then, Kardashian got pregnant. “We just got pregnant naturally,” Kardashian told Vogue. “It was an indescribable feeling. Shock, then super-happy, fear sets in, worry, but I remembered then to have gratitude.”

While all eyes are on baby Rocky, Kardashian’s son, Reign, 9, recently made a splash after flashing a middle finger to paparazzi in January 2024. A parenting expert told The Sun that Reign is likely acting out over the “threat” of a new baby.

“Reign’s flipping the bird could be a sign of him having had enough,” expert Kirsty Ketley said. “The house has just got busier again, so Kourtney carving out time for him is important. It is equally important that he spends time with Rocky to bond and forge a relationship. Reign needs to see that his new half-brother is not a threat.”

The expert noted that the new baby is an ‘acknowledgment’ that Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick are done

Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian | Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic

Parenting expert Kirtsy Ketley told The Sun that Reign Disick might be struggling with the idea that his mother and father will never come together to form one big, happy family. Instead, the child must acknowledge that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are starting their own blended family without Scott Disick.

“Having a new half-sibling can be a final acknowledgment that mom and dad are not getting back together,” Ketley added. “The arrival of Rocky could have stirred up further mixed feelings. Along with Kourtney giving her kids some time, Travis should also step in. Travis needs to make all the kids feel they are still important to him.”

Ketley suggested to The Sun that Kardashian have more one-on-one time with Reign to ensure he feels supported through this transition. As for his middle finger stunt, the mother needs to explain “why his behavior is rude.”

“Kourtney will know precisely how it feels in the spotlight, but this behavior can quickly escalate,” the expert continued.

Reign Disick was excited to meet the newest sibling

Before Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s baby was born, Reign Disick expressed excitement.

“I am going to teach him how to play Call of Duty, Fortnite, Black Ops III — Zombies Chronicles,” Reign said, according to Us Weekly. “What if I have a sister? Still. She can be a cool person at her school.”

An episode of The Kardashians shows Reign offering a baby name suggestion. But it’s clear why the scene didn’t air. “His name should be Deez, his middle name should be Big, and then his last name should be Nuts. Deez Big Nuts,” Reign joked.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.