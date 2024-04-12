Kristen Stewart had a keen fashion sense that surprised a few in the industry, including this hotshot designer she ended up collaborating with.

Kristen Stewart has always been interested in the world of fashion. Even back in her earlier years, Stewart saw what she wore as a form of artistic expression.

When she was first dabbling with popular fashion designers, though, she was seen as different than other celebrities who enjoyed the art of clothing. But this might’ve worked to her favor.

Kristen Stewart was unlike other celebrities according to this fashion designer

Kristen Stewart | Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Back in her younger years, Stewart found herself working alongside well-known fashion designer Marios Schwab. The acclaimed artist worked on dresses and outfits for many high-profile celebrities. Some of these included the likes of Thandie Newton, Kate Moss, and Chloe Sevigny.

Schwab was excited to work with the Twilight star, and he quickly realized she wouldn’t be like his usual customers.

“She embodies the spring/summer 2012 collection. Kristen is different to other wearers of the label – she is a Dangerous girl, she changes her style according to the way she feels,” Schwab once said according to Contact Music.

But at the same time, Schwab noticed Stewart had a few things in common with her contemporaries.

“But she is similar to others in the way that she doesn’t wear clothes based on trends, but on her personality. I want my designs to look striking but not too exaggerated – I don’t want them to overtake the wearer. I think you can see that with Kristen. She is a perfect femme fatale,” he said.

Kristen Stewart revealed what she loved about fashion

It might not have seemed like it at the time, but Stewart always had an appreciation for fashion. When it was time to attend an event, she put in as much thought as anyone would in her style. Out in public, however, she wanted to tone down her fashion sense as much as possible because of the paparazzi.

“The reason you see me wearing simple clothes is because I don’t want to give [the paparazzi] anything,” Stewart once told Refinery 29. “Literally, I go outside every day in the same thing, so they can’t say anything. So, it seems like I don’t put any thought into it, but I recently put all my stuff in one area and obsessively, OCD-style, arranged all of my stuff. Like such a girl!”

Although she asserted this might change as the years go by.

“And you might be surprised, but I do have more than a white T-shirt and a pair of jeans; I actually have some cool stuff! And I think I’m going to start using it. As I get older, I get more comfortable, and I’m finding those things that define me. Before, it really was just a T-shirt and jeans, but now, it’s changing,” Stewart added.

Stewart didn’t just enjoy fashion based on aesthetics. She felt the types of clothes someone wore could reveal a lot about its wearer. Maybe even things the wearer wouldn’t have known about themselves.

“What I love about fashion is that you find things that surprise you, that can uncover what’s buried, that unleash certain aspects of yourself,” Stewart said.

But the Spencer actor also felt it was important to actually enjoy what she wore. And not choose outfits based on fashion trends.

“It’s pretty clear when I don’t like what I’m wearing, and it’s pretty clear if you got dressed for other people. Even if you’re not looking the best you can, or maybe your outfit isn’t spot on, if it looks like you got dressed and you like it, you’ll probably look cool anyway,” she said.

Kristen Stewart acts differently based on her hairstyle

For Stewart, her fashion on a particular day could also affect her mood. At least when it came to her hairdo.

“It’s such a descriptor though, such a character on your body. Like when I have long hair, I move my body completely differently,” Stewart told the Associated Press not too long ago.

“I walk into room differently. I wear different clothes, Like I have … I might do everything differently – like, everything,” she continued.