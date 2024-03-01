Kristin Cavallari is in a new relationship. Cavallari’s fans have spent years following the former reality TV star’s dating life. They’ve followed along as she ended a tumultuous marriage to former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler and started dating again. While Cavallari has been dating since her marriage ended, she hasn’t found anything serious enough to hard launch on Instagram until now. The Uncommon James founder hard launched her relationship with Mark Estes on Instagram, and fans were quick to notice her new beau has something in common with her ex-husband.

Kristin Cavallari is dating Mark Estes

Kristin Cavallari is officially in a relationship with a younger man. Cavallari, 37, debuted her relationship with 24-year-old TikToker Mark Estes this week. The pair went public with their romance after they were spotted getting close in Mexico. According to People, the couple connected on social media before linking up in real life. While the age difference is shocking to some fans, it isn’t surprising Cavallari would go for Estes. Her new beau has something in common with her ex-husband.

Kristin Cavallari | Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Kristin Cavallari’s ex-husband, Jay Cutler, and her new beau, Mark Estes, both played college football at Division 1 schools, albeit many years apart. Cutler played for Vanderbilt starting in 2021. He wrapped up his college career when he entered the NFL draft in 2006. Estes was still a toddler when Cutler was drafted, but he did go on to play Division 1 football. He began his collegiate career with Montana State University and wrapped up at Montana Tech in 2023. The similarities stop there. Estes moved into content creation as a career. Cutler left college and went immediately into the NFL.

It is unclear if Estes and Cutler have met yet.

Mark Estes is not Kristin Cavallari’s first post-marriage love interest

Estes is not the first person Cavallari has dated since the end of her marriage. It is, however, the first romance that she has opted to hard launch on social media. Her first foray back into dating came in October 2020 when Cavallari was spotted out and about with Jeff Dye, just months after announcing the end of her marriage. While the comedian and the Uncommon James founder never went Instagram official, they were open about packing on the affection while out in public. The romance fizzled out within months.

Cavallari was then linked to Chase Rice. The romance, which took place in 2021, wasn’t anything too serious. Cavallari never mentioned Rice’s name, and he never acknowledged the romance either. According to Us Weekly, Cavallari later insisted that while she was dating “in a general sense,” she wasn’t in a serious relationship.

Jay Cutler has a girlfriend

Cavallari isn’t the only one who is taking another shot on love. While Cavallari and Estes recently established their relationship, Cutler appears to have done the same months earlier. Jay Cutler started appearing in Instagram photos with his new lady in September 2023.

Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari | Jason Kempin/Getty Images

While Cutler has not made an official announcement, he is clearly in a relationship with a woman named Samantha Robertson. Since then, Robertson has uploaded several photos that include Cutler. Robertson was married to actor Trace Ayala until atleast September 2021. While Ayala keeps a low profile on Instagram, he last uploaded a post with Robertson in September 2021. The former flames appear to share two daughters. While Cutler is active on social media, he’s opted not to share photos with Robertson on his page, although his relationship status appears to be common knowledge.