‘La Jumpa’ by Arcángel and Bad Bunny — Here’s What the Lyrics Mean in English

These singers are charging their batteries. “La Jumpa,” released in 2022, is one of Bad Bunny’s latest collaborations. Here’s what we know about this original song with Arcángel and its meaning in English.

Bad Bunny and Arcángel released their single ‘La Jumpa’ in 2022

‘Me Porto Bonito’ artist Bad Bunny performs at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida | Gerardo Mora/Getty Images

The same year Bad Bunny released Un Verano Sin Ti, this artist collaborated on “La Jumpa” with the “Me Ama Me Odia” artist, Arcángel. This wouldn’t be the first time these musicians worked together, as they premiered “Me Acostumbre” in 2017.

Since its debut, “La Jumpa” earned over 135 million Spotify plays, with the performers credited as songwriters under their real names — Austin Santos (Arcángel) and Benito Martinez Ocasio (Bad Bunny). The Genius translation offers more insight in this original track.

“She doesn’t like reggaeton,” Arcángel sings in the first verse. “But she loves the way la sensación sings (Yeah) / I didn’t mean to (Yeah, yeah) / To get all the attention I live in a mansion and I don’t even know the address.”

‘La Jumpa’ by Bad Bunny and Arcángel — lyrics meaning in English

As noted by Aural Crave, the title “La Jumpa” is one of the many double meanings in this 2022 release. The website elaborates that, “‘jumpear’ means ‘charge the battery’ in Puerto Rican slang.”

“La Jumpa” tells the story of a confident narrator with sexual feelings toward an unnamed woman. It’s also a hype song for the two singers, who confirm they’re rich, famous, and handsome.

“And I saw her, she’s with two, her friend looked at me She came to the VIP, of course, of course she came in,” the chorus states, which may or may not be a reference to “Titi Me Preguntó,” where Bad Bunny adds his latest fling to his VIP list.

Bad Bunny’s ‘La Jumpa’ verse mentions The Beatles and Damian Lillard

Bad Bunny’s “La Jumpa” verse holds references to pop culture. He sings, “Crossing the street with the Beatles,” a nod to the band’s Abbey Road album cover.

Bad Bunny also mentions “Damian Lillard and another buzzer beater.” The person he names, Damian Lillard, is an NBA player for the Portland Trailblazers, known for his “buzzer beaters.” (That means he scored as time expired at the end of a game, winning the game as a result.)

“Whoever wants to, let him try me / Another thing is for me give it attention,” the verse continues. “I ignore, I ignore, ayy / And this is another game I’m going no hitter (Huh!) / I come from PR, land of Clemente, I’m not f****** scared of Jeter.”

The words “another game” and Bad Bunny going “no hitter” in the same verse as “Jeter,” is an intentional mention of the New York Yankees’ Derek Jeter. Just a few months prior, Bad Bunny performed live at a MTV VMAs, broadcasted from Yankee Stadium.