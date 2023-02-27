Lauren Graham Walked Into Bernadette Peters’ Fitting While Working on ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’

Celebrities, they’re just like us. Lauren Graham found fame with Gilmore Girls and became known for her quirky characters. However, Graham isn’t immune to being star-struck despite her fame and success as an actor.

Graham recently revealed that she was so star-struck with Bernadette Peters that she wandered into the Broadway star’s fitting while working on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist.

Lauren Graham on meeting Bernadette Peters

Peters is a star, and it’s understandable that even fellow celebrities worship her talent. Gilmore Girls star Graham recently sat down with Sam Pancake to talk about her years in show business. When Pancake asked if they pre-recorded all the numbers they did on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, Graham replied in the affirmative.

She, however, clarified that the only person who didn’t do so was Peters, saying the Emmy nominee sang all her songs live and in one take. Graham joked that everyone on set was shocked to learn that singing live on the series was possible.

The star said she met Peters twice, but isn’t sure their encounters were great. “I have met her twice and both times I’m sure she was calling 911 like any minute,” Graham said. Recalling the time they appeared in Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist together, Graham said, “I was like, ‘Bernadette’s here. Oh my God, she’s here? I’ve met her once when I was on Broadway, she probably won’t remember me.'”

After learning that Peters was getting a fitting, the Parenthood actor said she walked into the room to try and introduce herself. “I like walked kind of into her fitting. I’m sure I knocked, but there’s a part of me that loses my mind when I love somebody so much, and I forget manners,” Graham said.

When Pancake asked if she stopped to consider that Peters could have been in her underwear, the Gilmore Girls star said, “She wasn’t. It was OK.” She, however, recalled being lost for words when she walked into the room.

Bernadette Peters and Lauren Graham’s roles in ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’

Had so much fun with the one and only Mary Steenburgen on ⁦⁦. ⁦@ZoeysPlaylist⁩ Check back with us on Sunday May 2 NBC 9:00. Don’t forget to watch the Oscars next Sunday? pic.twitter.com/rscyBaVXyY — Bernadette Peters (@OfficialBPeters) April 19, 2021

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist follows a software programmer trying to carve out her own path in San Francisco. However, she comes upon a gift that allows her to hear other people’s innermost thoughts, although they are usually in the form of a song-and-dance number.

Graham joined the show in 2019, taking over from Sorry for Your Loss star Carmen Cusack, who played the role of Zoey’s boss in the pilot episode. Graham held on to the role for one season as a regular cast member until her departure in season 2. The exit was explained away as her character having moved to Singapore and promoting Zoey to her position.

She appeared in the second season as a special guest star. Peters had a recurring role in the NBC musical dramedy, playing a recently widowed woman named Deb. Her character met Jane Levy’s Zoey at the funeral home and became friends with the title character’s mother.

Bernadette Peters and Lauren Graham’s song numbers on ‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’

Peters and Graham sang several numbers on Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist. Graham’s first number was in the third episode when she sang “(I Can’t Get No) Satisfaction” by The Rolling Stones. She also sang “Roar” by Katy Perry in that same episode.

In episode 4, she sang “Wrecking Ball” by Miley Cyrus and performed “Tik Tok” by Ke$ha in the sixth episode. She and Renée Elise Goldsberry dueted Brandy and Monica’s “The Boy Is Mine” in the 10th episode and performed “Get Together” by The Youngbloods in episode 11.

On the other hand, Peters sang “Feeling Good” by Nina Simone, Sia’s “Cheap Thrills,” and “Rich Girl” by Gwen Stefani and Eve. She performed “Mele Kalikimaka” by The Andrews Sisters and Bing Crosby in Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas.