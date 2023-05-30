Lindsay Hubbard Trashed Craig Conover so Paige DeSorbo Declared War at the ‘Summer House’ Season 7 Reunion

A loyal girlfriend never forgets and in this instance, isn’t about to forgive. Paige DeSorbo essentially lit Lindsay Hubbard on fire (a la Katie Maloney from Vanderpump Rules) during the Summer House Season 7 reunion.

Past comments Hubbard has made about DeSorbo’s boyfriend Craig Conover from Southern Charm may have been festering for DeSorbo, so she came to the reunion, guns blazing.

During part one of the Summer House Season 7 reunion, DeSorbo hit back at Hubbard and Carl Radke on more than one occasion, accusing the couple of feeding rumors to the press, stirring drama, and generally being fake. She was audibly heard grumbling or making snarky remarks under her breath when she wasn’t openly challenging Hubbard.

DeSorbo and Hubbard were certainly never besties, but what could be one big reason why she came in so hot?

Lindsay Hubbard called Paige DeSorbo’s boyfriend ‘narcissistic’

Hubbard and Conover had a huge blowup last season when she gossiped that Conover and The Hills star Kristin Cavallari had recently hooked up. Hubbard spilled the rumor during a drunken night at the Hamptons house, which sparked a weeks-long back and forth between Conover and Hubbard.

DeSorbo became emotional hearing the rumor (which turned out to be true). Conover angrily lashed out at Hubbard, calling her “the biggest loser in the world.” Tension continued to brew in the house between Conover and Hubbard. But they took their feud to Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen too.

“Do I think he’s really a loser? No. Do I think he’s other things? Probably,” Hubbard said on WWHL. Adding, “I mean I just think that he is a little bit narcissistic and arrogant.”

Craig Conover shrugged off Lindsay Hubbard’s comment

Conover responded to Hubbard when he later appeared on WWHL. “I mean, to each their own,” he said during the WWHL After Show. He added, “I can’t get too hung up on what people say or I would go crazy.”

“I can tell you we used to be friends, and over the past few years, we’ve kind of withered apart,” he said. “But, you know, I wish everyone [the] best.”

Conover is seemingly more focused on getting engaged to DeSorbo – something she’s made clear she’s not ready to do. She joked (or was serious) that when Hubbard and Radke got engaged, it complicated everything for her.

“Honestly, Carl and Lindsay getting engaged made everyone start asking me [about my own possible engagement], so I’m livid,” she said during a BravoCon panel. “I did give him a closet space as of a couple days ago, so my spring coats have nowhere to go but I thought that was a really big milestone. They got engaged, I gave up a closet.”

Paige DeSorbo said Carl and Lindsay’s engagement was stagged

DeSorbo dragged Hubbard and Radke for having People Magazine photograph and report on their engagement. She believed that the engagement was stagged for the publication, but writer Dave Quinn from People insisted that wasn’t the case.

“Not at all,” he tweeted in response to a fan’s question. “A rep from the network called and asked PEOPLE to run a story because Lindsay and Carl were celebrating in a public space, where plenty of people could see them. Bravo worried the news would be leaked, likely by those people or by their costars. So I wrote fast.”

He then added some shade, “Perhaps Paige doesn’t, in fact, know how PEOPLE Magazine works but I’m happy to fill her in anytime she wants.”

Summer House is on Monday at 9 p.m. on Bravo.