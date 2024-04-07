Find out what a lip reader observed King Charles say when the committal service for his mom, Queen Elizabeth II, was all over.

People in the U.K. and around the world mourned along with the royal family when Queen Elizabeth II died on Sept. 8, 2022. Ten days after the longest-reigning British monarch’s death, her state funeral was held at Westminster Abbey in London followed by a committal service at St. George’s Chapel in Windsor.

Those two services were televised and streamed by millions across the globe. Given such an emotional day for the family, some have wondered what they said when they were seen talking to each other and clergy members during and after the services. Well, a couple of professional lip readers have decoded that and are revealing their conversations including who King Charles made it a point to speak with immediately following the services.

King Charles III sitting in the first pew next to his wife, Camilla, and wiping his eyes during Queen Elizabeth II’s state funeral | DOMINIC LIPINSKI/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Lip reader uncovers what King Charles told the clergy after his mother’s committal service

After the committal service for his mother at St. George’s Chapel concluded, King Charles’ main focus was to express his appreciation and personally thank the clergy members who led the services that day.

Lip reader Jeremy Freeman shared with The Sun the monarch’s words as he shook hands with the Archbishop of York and Reverend David Connor, the Dean of Windsor.

According to Freeman, when the king shook the archbishop’s hand he told him, “Thank you. That was good work. You were wonderful,” to which the Archbishop replied: “You are welcome.”

Next, King Charles walked over to the reverend and said: “Good work. Good service.”

Freeman noted that King Charles then responded to a remark from Reverend Connor saying: “I did my best.”

King Charles III in the procession with the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II as arrives at Westminster Hall from Buckingham Palace | Phil Noble – WPA Pool/Getty Images

After that, the new sovereign turned to his wife, Queen Camilla (formerly known as Camilla Parker Bowles), and asked her “Have you got everything?” as they got into a waiting car.

Lip readers decode conversations between other royals during Queen Elizabeth’s service

In addition to King Charles’ conversations with the clergy, lip-reading experts picked up what some other royals said to each other at the services that day.

In a widely shared video following the funeral, Princess Charlotte was seen instructing her big brother, Prince George, on what to do when their great-grandmother’s coffin passed by them letting him know: “You need to bow!”

And prior to the start of the committal service, as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went to take their seats, Prince William stopped his family from entering the pew first. William was seen waiting next to the pew as the Sussexes approached.

Lip reader Jacqui Press told the Daily Mail that the Duke of Sussex asked his brother: “Shall we go first?” William answered with a nod and then told his wife: “Let them go through first.”

Body language expert Judi James combed through footage from that day and didn’t spot any other words or interactions between the princes aside from Harry giving William a quick hand gesture.

James explained, “When William and his family had to hold back to allow Harry and Meghan to get into the pews first. Despite the proximity, there seemed to be no sign on camera of any glances or exchanged acknowledgments, apart from a hand-flicking gesture from Harry.”

