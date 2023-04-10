Lisa Rinna Wasn’t Fired – Kathryn Edwards Explains How ‘RHOBH’ Fans Took Her Down

Was Lisa Rinna fired from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, or did she quit? According to former RHOBH co-star Kathryn Edwards, she wouldn’t be surprised if Rinna left on her own.

Edwards believes that even though Rinna flipped off Bravo fans when they booed her at BravoCon, she was still hurt by all the hate. And she likely needed a break from the toxicity.

Kathryn thinks Lisa Rinna would own up to being fired

“She’d be like, ‘Hell yeah, I got fired,'” Edwards said on the Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef podcast. “And I don’t think she would be the person that would, knowing what the people at Bravo and NBC knew, she was fired are sitting there lying to everybody.”

Erika Jayne, Lisa Rinna, Crystal Minkoff and Dorit Kemsley | Monica Schipper/Bravo via Getty Images

But, “Who knows, I didn’t see it. I will say that 100% I thought she was coming back. And I think that maybe her behavior went downhill at the reunion, and maybe they were trying to revive her with the fans. She just couldn’t get out of her own way. And who knows what was happening behind the scenes?”

Did Rinna and Bravo come to an agreement instead?

Or maybe Rinna and production came to a mutual agreement that she would just resign. “And it could also be that they just kind of wanted to try to salvage it,” she wondered. “Bring back a little decorum. A little bit of class. Bring it up a notch, and somebody’s gotta go.”

“I mean, they had petitions out to get rid of her,” she recalled. “And I remember seeing [them], ’cause people sent me stuff. They were like, finally, Bravo has listened to the fans. We begged for her to be gone, we want her gone. We want Erika gone. They’re finally listening to us because I was never gonna watch again.”

It’s “that type of thing where ‘I hate the show she’s ruined it.’ So maybe Bravo just said, let’s just let her know she can come back,” Edwards wondered. “Just take a pause. Take a time out, go away for a season.”

“We’ll run the opinions of the fans a year from now,” she envisioned production saying. “If everyone’s kind of over it and we miss you, you can come back. I don’t know, that just seems to me like the most realistic anyway.”

Lisa Rinna couldn’t have brushed off all the hate

The hate couldn’t have made Rinna feel good about herself, Edwards said. “If you think ‘God, everyone in the world hates me. And everyone thinks I’m like the biggest s*** -stirring b**** on the planet.’ Like four days in Paris and a weekend in Amsterdam doesn’t make the self-loathing go away.”

“I personally think to some degree it would be almost subhuman to say that what everyone has said about you doesn’t affect you,” Edwards said.

And, “I don’t care if you’re the coldest ice queen in the world. If you’re Erika Girardi,” she said. “I think to some degree the people that act like nothing’s hurting them, I think actually hurt the most.”

“When everyone doesn’t like you and everyone’s like, ‘Just die, you’re the worst thing that’s ever happened,’ I mean, that doesn’t feel good,” she added.