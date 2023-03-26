‘Little People, Big World’: Amy Roloff Has Been Missing ‘Motivation’: ‘I Don’t Know What My Problem Is’

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 is over, and Amy Roloff left the season disappointed in Matt Roloff’s decisions regarding Roloff Farms. Amy and Matt divorced after 30 years of marriage, and season 24 focused on how they’ve both fully moved forward with their lives. Recently, Amy took to her Instagram Stories to share how she felt demotivated as of late.

Amy Roloff said she’s been missing ‘motivation’ so far in 2023

Amy Roloff hasn’t had an easy 2023 so far. The Little People, Big World star continues to keep up with fans via her Instagram Live, but she’s been dealing with Zach Roloff’s health scares and issues finding a new home. It appears the stress has taken a toll on Amy, and she shared her feelings in a candid Instagram story on March 23, 2023.

“It is a gloomy, cloudy day today,” Amy shared while standing in front of the place where she gets her hair done. “I don’t know. I just have not had the motivation or the excitement in the last three weeks of March, I don’t know what the problem is. But, anyway, you get a haircut, and oh my gosh … I just feel like I can do anything. I can accomplish anything and I’m certainly going to try. So, I hope you all are having a good day because I’m having a better day. Take care.”

While Amy got candid with her negative feelings, she and Chris Marek still had fun. They went for a motorcycle ride to Horning’s Hideout, an outdoor space perfect for walking around and relaxing.

The ‘Little People, Big World’ star is currently looking for a new home with Chris Marek

Amy Roloff bought a house of her own just 15 minutes away from Roloff Farms when she moved out of the farmhouse. Now, she’s looking for a new place with Chris Marek. While speaking to her Instagram Live fans in January 2023, the Little People, Big World matriarch noted she wanted more space for her and her husband.

“Eventually, Chris and I will continue to look to see if we ever do find a place that we’d like to move to,” Amy said. “A little bigger property or a little bigger space. I mentioned that before. So yeah, who knows?”

Amy’s now actively on the hunt, but she hasn’t found a place yet. “We’re kinda looking at property or seeing what’s out there,” she shared on her Instagram Stories in March 2023. “Unfortunately, the property was unavailable as soon as she saw it.”

“A property we wanted to look at — good location, good price, and not too far from where we live … went pending already,” she added. “Sometimes things go quick when it’s a good location, the price is right, and whatever else.”

Does Amy Roloff own any of Roloff Farms?

Amy Roloff no longer owns any of Roloff Farms. During her divorce from Matt Roloff, she sold all of her property back to Matt. In Little People, Big World Season 24, she regretted that choice after Matt said he wanted to sell Roloff Farms.

“Leaving the farm was hard for me at the time,” Amy shared during the season. “I was hoping pretty much that this property would be turned over or [for] the opportunity to negotiate with the two boys. … That makes me sad that I got off the farm mainly for that particular reason. Would I have made other choices? Possibly. And I would’ve bought Matt out and turned around and said, ‘OK kid, how can we make this work?’ or something. And I didn’t do that. So, it’ll be sad for a while.”

