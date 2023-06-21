Audrey Roloff of 'Little People, Big World' fame makes a lot of income from just one of her side hustles. Here's what she's bringing in annually.

TLC’s Little People, Big World once featured Jeremy and Audrey Roloff as stars of the series. But the couple later left to pursue other endeavors and focus on growing their family. Now, it seems Audrey’s making a killing by working with an essential oils company. Here’s how fans figured out that she makes nearly $80,000 without the reality series.

‘Little People, Big World’ star Audrey Roloff reportedly pulls $80,000 without the show

Audrey Roloff of Little People, Big World fame has a hefty number of followers on social media — and it seems she pulls in a healthy income from her side hustle. Jeremy Roloff’s wife is part of Young Living, a company that sells essential oils. She frequently posts to Instagram about the retreats that Young Living sends her on.

“There is a lot of unseen hard work that goes into earning a trip like this and I’m so grateful for this ‘side hustle’ that unexpectedly turned into a job I never would have anticipated doing …,” Audrey shared to social media, according to a screenshot posted to Reddit. “The friendships I’ve made and trips we’ve taken through Young Living have been such a gift, and the community and types of people this business and company draws in … is remarkable.”

Fans who follow Audrey know that she’s at least a Diamond-tier seller with Young Living. The company’s 2023 income disclosure statement notes Diamond sellers make at least $78,995 annually, but they can make up to $1,923,241. There’s a strong chance that Audrey’s pulling in at least a six-figure salary with this one source of income.

“If you have 1.6 million followers on Instagram, you can make a decent income from a pyramid scheme,” a fan on Reddit wrote.

What is Jeremy and Audrey Roloff’s net worth?

While Jeremy and Audrey Roloff no longer partake in Little People, Big World, they still pull in a healthy income from their other businesses. Jeremy and Audrey’s net worth is reportedly around $700,000.

Aside from Young Living, Audrey has paid partnerships on social media. And Jeremy’s LinkedIn revealed he took numerous positions over the years as a camera operator, production assistant, wedding videographer, and producer. Audrey and Jeremy also wrote a book, A Love Letter Life, and created The Marriage Journal which is part of their company, Beating 50 Percent.

Jeremy revealed that TLC doesn’t pay him royalties for appearing in early seasons of Little People, Big World. “Negative, but that would be so awesome to get royalties,” Jeremy told a fan on Instagram who asked. “Never got royalties, never will. And we quit the show five years ago, so I think our last paycheck from that was — six years ago, it was six years ago now.”

They won’t be on ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 25

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff have no plans to return to Little People, Big World for season 25. The new season’s cast will likely only feature Zach and Tori Roloff and their kids, and Matt and Amy Roloff and their significant others. TLC has yet to release a premiere date.

Jeremy previously told his followers that he doesn’t want to associate with the reality series in any way anymore. When a fan asked Jeremy via Instagram about his decision to leave it all behind, he gave a truthful answer.

“For many reasons, but in short, it became something I didn’t want to associate with anymore,” he told the fan. “It’s become that athlete that won’t hang up the cleats, so he’s doing damage to the team and injuring himself in the process. Audrey and I had other things we wanted to do besides fabricating drama on TV.”

