‘Little People, Big World’: Jeremy Roloff Said TLC ‘Never’ Paid Him Royalties

TLC’s Little People, Big World recently finished airing season 24, and Jeremy Roloff wasn’t featured. Jeremy and Audrey Roloff stepped away from the show years ago to pursue other endeavors, and the reality star condemned his family for continuing to film. Recently, Jeremy said TLC “never” paid him royalties for starring in the series.

Jeremy Roloff said TLC ‘never’ paid him royalties for ‘Little People, Big World’

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff attained fame from their time on Little People, Big World. Jeremy started filming the show with his twin brother, Zach Roloff, at 16 years old. While he stuck with the series for several seasons, he and Audrey finally left in 2018.

In March 2023, Audrey posted a Q&A to her Instagram Stories. “Does Jeremy still get money in royalties from the show?” a fan asked, according to The Sun.

“Negative, but that would be so awesome to get royalties,” Jeremy answered. “Never got royalties, never will. “And we quit the show five years ago, so I think our last paycheck from that was — six years ago, it was six years ago now.”

A fan on Reddit explained more about Jeremy’s payment situation with TLC. “He was paid on contracts for the show, especially for the several years he was on after he turned 18,” they wrote. “Audrey would have been also. He would have gotten a lump sum per season, or $X per episode filmed for each contract. And he doesn’t get any extra money now that those seasons are done being filmed.”

While Jeremy doesn’t get residuals from TLC, fans think he and Audrey do just fine. “They CLEARLY have plenty,” another fan commented. “I don’t feel sorry for them at all.”

How much do Zach and Tori Roloff make on ‘Little People, Big World’?

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff no longer film Little People, Big World, but Zach and Tori Roloff do. Zach has been on the series since the very beginning. An agent spoke to Insider about the salary range for reality TV stars.

“For those docu-ensembles, especially if they’re nobodies, per episode it ranges from low-end, like $1,500 an episode, to $3,000 at the high end,” the agent said. “And then after three years of success, it can go up to $7,000 to $10,000 an episode. After that, you start moving into the Kardashian level.”

Given this information, it’s reasonable to suspect that Zach and Tori make between $3,000 and $10,000 per episode of the series. Matt and Amy Roloff likely make a similar amount of money.

What does Jeremy Roloff do for money?

With Jeremy and Audrey Roloff away from Little People, Big World, how do they make money now?

According to Distractify, the couple has numerous ways of bringing in income. Jeremy once included roles on his LinkedIn that included camera operator, production assistant, wedding videographer, and producer. More recently, he listed himself as president of The Roloff Company. This is likely an umbrella term encompassing his and Audrey’s books, podcasts, and businesses surrounding their marriage.

As for Audrey, she frequently pushes products on social media, so she likely gets monetary kickbacks from this. Given how the couple recently purchased their own farm after rejecting Matt Roloff’s offer for Roloff Farms, it seems they’re doing just fine without TLC.

