‘Little People, Big World’: Jacob Roloff Just Proved Roloff Farms Was Overpriced

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 24 shows the current drama with Roloff Farms. While Zach Roloff hoped to own part of the farm property, he and Matt Roloff couldn’t strike a deal. More recently, Jacob Roloff posted a photo that might’ve just proved Matt’s selling price for the farm property was way overpriced.

Did Roloff Farms sell? Matt Roloff put 16 acres up for sale, as seen on ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24

After Amy Roloff sold her half of Roloff Farms to Matt Roloff, Matt hoped to sell some of the property within the Roloff family. Unfortunately, Matt had trouble striking a deal with his kids. Little People, Big World Season 24 shows the fallout after Matt failed to sell Zach Roloff any of Roloff Farms, resulting in a fractured relationship.

After failing to sell Roloff Farms to his kids, Matt put 16 acres of the property up for sale for $4 million. “The farm’s officially been on the market for a few days now,” Matt said on the show. “It’s sort of exciting and scary at the same time that we’re that much closer to closing another chapter of the Roloff Farm.”

Unfortunately, the price seemed to deter many potential buyers. “I get daily updates and lots of interest,” Matt continued. “From what I heard from the realtor, it’s better than she expected considering the price point that we’re at.”

Despite Matt’s best efforts, he couldn’t find a buyer for Roloff Farms. Instead of selling, he put the farm up for short-term rental.

Jacob Roloff’s Instagram post might’ve just proved that the property was overpriced

The short-term rental plan for Roloff Farms seems to be paying off. Matt Roloff posted to Instagram about how he already has several visitors booking the property well in advance. And renting out the property may have been in Matt’s best interest, as Jacob Roloff’s Instagram post might’ve just proved that Matt’s asking price was way too high.

In Touch Weekly reports Jacob posted a photo in December 2022 of a downed tree on Roloff Farms property that fell from a storm. The large tree fell dangerously close to the house. “Pretty close to [the] house but really an ideal fall,” Jacob captioned the post. “Only one broken pipe, one tiny branch on the porch.”

Matt also referenced the tree via Instagram. “Meanwhile, back at the farm, the ice and wind storm knocks down a huge tree, and it barely misses the house,” the Little People, Big World star wrote. “Best part is @jacobroloff45 jumps in and makes firewood and cleans it all up before I even know if it’s a big deal or not.”

A fallen tree is no big deal for the Roloff family, but if someone were to purchase 16 acres of the property for $4 million, they might not have anticipated this issue. And this isn’t the only issue Roloff Farms has encountered through the years. Matt has said before that he has a difficult time maintaining the property.

Jacob Roloff’s post isn’t a good advertisement to rent Roloff Farms

Jacob Roloff’s post informs Little People, Big World fans on how the property’s holding up. But it’s not a good look for anyone hoping to rent Roloff Farms.

“I also discovered yet another reason why $4 million was pricing the place too high — a new owner is going to need to do a hell of a lot of maintenance since Matt’s been letting it go for years,” a fan on Reddit wrote. “That dead tree inches from the house didn’t die yesterday.”

“I’d hate to see what a home inspector would find,” another fan wrote.

“I just remember Amy keeping a board over the sink because of the smells that came out of it,” another fan added. “She said it had needed work for a long time ….”

There’s a possibility that Matt never actually hoped to sell the farm. With such a high price for a farm that needs so much maintenance, renting Roloff Farms might’ve been his plan all along. Either way, Jacob’s post can’t be good for PR — but maybe all news is good news.

Little People, Big World Season 24 airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

