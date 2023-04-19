‘Little People, Big World’: Jeremy Roloff Might Be Spending Ample Time With Matt Roloff on Roloff Farms

TLC fans keeping up with Little People, Big World know several Roloff family members stepped away from filming. Jeremy Roloff decided to stop filming the show years ago, and he’s also publically condemned his family for continuing. It’s unclear what kind of relationship he has with his father, Matt Roloff. But there’s some evidence to suggest he’s a lot closer to Matt than some fans might think.

Do Matt Roloff and Jeremy Roloff get along? There have been issues over Roloff Farms

Jeremy and Audrey Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ | Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Jeremy and Matt Roloff had a decent father-son relationship on Little People, Big World. But the fight for Roloff Farms likely put a rift between them.

Season 24 of the series showed the aftermath of Zach Roloff not purchasing any of Roloff Farms. While Zach and Tori Roloff hoped to own some of the farm property, they couldn’t afford Matt’s asking price, leaving them empty-handed. This put major tension between Zach and Matt on the show, and the father and son seemingly never fully repaired their relationship.

Amy, Zach, and Matt also discussed how Jeremy might have an interest in buying the farm. But, similar to Zach, Jeremy didn’t purchase Roloff Farms due to the high asking price. While neither Jeremy nor Matt confirmed a feud, there’s evidence to suggest Jeremy was upset with Matt. The Sun reports fans thought Jeremy and Audrey Roloff were snubbing Matt after posting photos of their kids at a different pumpkin patch in October 2022.

Jeremy Roloff might be spending a lot more time with Matt Roloff than fans think

Amy Roloff and Matt Roloff from ‘Little People, Big World’ | Peter Kramer/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

While some fans assumed Jeremy and Matt Roloff were on rocky terms following Little People, Big World Season 24, there’s some evidence that might suggest otherwise.

In Touch Weekly reports Audrey Roloff told her Instagram followers that she’s closest in the family with Isabel Roloff, Jacob Roloff’s wife. “I am probably the closest right now with Isabel [Roloff] because Jacob [Roloff] and Isabel live the closest to us, so we see them the most,” she said.

An insider shared with The Sun in October 2022 that Jacob and Isabel live on Roloff Farms. “Jacob and Isabel are living on the farm full time,” the insider stated. “They were renting a place previously and are saving up while on the farm. [Jacob and Isabel] are living there to save money and help out on the farm. The rest of the family doesn’t mind, as Matt and Caryn get along so well with them.”

If Audrey sees Isabel frequently, this likely means she’s taking trips to Roloff Farms — and Jeremy also likely accompanies her. Given this information, there’s a good chance that Audrey and Jeremy spend a lot of time with Matt Roloff.

Does Matt Roloff talk to Zach Roloff after ‘Little People, Big World’ Season 24 fallout?

Matt and Zach Roloff didn’t leave Little People, Big World Season 24 in a good place. Where do they stand now?

Matt shared with Entertainment Tonight that he and Zach are on the “right path” with their relationship. “I would say that the status of the relationship, if I had to summarize it, it’s on the right path,” Matt said. “We’ve had some setbacks in recent years. We’ve shared all of those on the upcoming season and before. Our real life is always a little bit ahead of when things are released. But we’re definitely working.”

Additional reports suggest Matt might need to convince Zach and Tori Roloff to continue filming the show. We’ll have to wait and see if TLC gives Little People, Big World the green light.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.