'Little People, Big World' star Tori Roloff discussed how she felt about Zach Roloff's emergency surgery. Here's what she said about fearing the worst.

TLC’s Little People, Big World Season 25 is here, and fans get to see Zach and Tori Roloff with their three kids. Zach underwent emergency surgery in 2023, and the new season shows his recovery process. Tori and Zach opened up on their podcast about the scary ordeal in February 2024. Here’s what Tori said about fearing for the worst regarding Zach’s health.

Tori Roloff feared Zach Roloff had cancer before he entered surgery for a shunt revision

Little People, Big World Season 25 stars Tori and Zach Roloff gave details about Zach’s emergency shunt revision surgery while speaking on their podcast, Raising Heights.

The surgery happened in February 2023. Previously, Zach had shunt (a hollow tube either placed in the brain or the spine) surgery. The shunt drains cerebrospinal fluid so it can be reabsorbed in another body area. He then needed a shunt revision after repeatedly feeling ill. “It was seven years of severe headaches,” Zach explained on the podcast.

“We discovered Zach’s shunt is in need of repair and will have surgery in the morning,” Tori told followers on Instagram at the time. ” … They say it’s routine surgery, but it’s far from my routine, and Zach and I are nervous. It feels big to us, but we trust his doctors and their ability and knowledge!”

On the podcast, Tori remembered worrying that Zach might have cancer or another terminal illness before they learned that he needed shunt revision surgery. “I remember thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, you’re going to have cancer, or some sort of incurable something,'” Tori said. ” … They did all of these tests, and I’m thinking the worst-case scenario is going to happen. You’re going to go back, and they’re gonna be like, ‘Well, he has six months to live.’ I was just preparing myself for the worst because I had no idea what was going on.”

Tori Roloff said she worried Zach Roloff was going to die in the ICU

Little People, Big World Season 25 star Zach Roloff had a tough time achieving a diagnosis after repeated illnesses. Eventually, he and Tori headed to the emergency room, but they had to wait days for a room in the operating room for Zach to have surgery. Zach stayed at the hospital when Tori returned home to rest with the kids. Then, a nurse called Tori to alert her that Zach was being transferred to the intensive care unit.

“I remember panicking,” Tori said on the podcast about the call. By the time Tori got to the ICU, Zach was surrounded by several doctors.

“Zach was there yelling my name,” Tori continued. “You were there, ‘Tori!’ yelling it in the ICU. I’m like, oh my gosh, he’s dying. This is it. We need help right now.”

After this ordeal, Zach headed to surgery for “exploratory surgery.”

“It was really scary watching you get rolled away not knowing,” Tori added.

‘Little People, Big World’ Season 25 shows the star’s recovery

Zach Roloff’s recovery is documented in Little People, Big World Season 25. A clip from the new season shows Zach back at home with Tori and their three children post-surgery. The couple talks about how their oldest son, Jackson, understood Zach was hospitalized for surgery.

“A lot can happen in another week,” Zach tells Tori post-surgery. “Pressure can build up again, migraines, vomiting. The shunt could have an infection, failure. So, we’re not out of the woods.”

Zach explains that he has “medical trauma” from his ordeal in the hospital. He fears that headaches could signal something wrong with the new shunt.

“Obviously, any day, something terrible could happen,” Zach says. “But, I need to be there for my kids. My kids need me, you know?”

Little People, Big World Season 25 premieres on Tuesday, Feb. 20, 2024, at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

