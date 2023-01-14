Liv Tyler Found Out Steven Tyler Was Her Dad at a Concert When She Was 8

Actor Liv Tyler had one of the most unique upbringings, and it goes beyond anything that most people ever could have imagined. For the first few years of her life, Born Liv Rundgren, she thought she was the biological daughter of Bebe Buell and Todd Rundgren. But, as it turns out, she was only half right. Buell is her mom, and she was dating Rundgren when her daughter was born. However, her biological father is Aerosmith frontman Steven Tyler — which she found out in an unusual way.

Liv Tyler grew up with another musician as her dad

Liv Tyler was born to Buell and Rundgren in 1977, and TheThings reports that she had a great childhood. She was the only child of Buell, and throughout the years, she has remained on good terms with both Buell and Rundgren.

Tyler was born as Liv Rundgren. In a 2011 interview with Wonderland Magazine, she revealed that “Todd basically decided when I was born that I needed a father so he signed my birth certificate.”

Liv Tyler found out Steven Tyler was her dad at a concert

(L-R): Musician Steven Tyler and actress Liv Tyler arrive at the Vanity Fair Oscar party hosted by Graydon Carter held at Sunset Tower on February 27, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. | Mark Sullivan/WireImage

This is how she identified her dad. According to Hello! Magazine, when Tyler first saw her half-sister, Mia, at the same concert where she met her dad, she said it was like looking at her “twin”. She looked at her mom, who had tears in her eyes, and it all started to make sense.

After years of thinking that Rundgren was her biological father, Tyler got quite the surprise when she attended the Aerosmith concert. So, how did it all go down? She went to the concert with her mom, who took her over to the musician and said, “Come here, I want to introduce you to someone.” She admits to feeling a strong connection despite not knowing who Tyler was, and even noticed a physical resemblance.

The younger Tyler confronted her mother with her suspicions, and the long-kept secret was finally revealed. Mamamia.com reports that the actor says that she “held some resentment towards Bebe for hiding the truth at first”, but she no longer holds any ill will. In fact, the Lord of the Rings actor says that “My mother was very young when she had me and there was a little bit of confusion about where I came from, but I was very loved and very well taken care of by all my family.”

Liv Tyler’s relationship with both of her dads

Of course, Tyler has an excellent relationship with her rockstar dad, although it took some time to get to know him. He is close with all of her children, even though the pretty brunette says he is not your “typical grandfather.”

According to the Harlots star, “He’s very playful and funny and lovely, he’s kind of like a magical wizard he has things in his hair and all sorts of jewelry and he’s just very fun.” Ever since their first meeting all those years ago, they have formed a strong bond, with the rock star cutting the umbilical cord at the birth of his grandson, and the former model even appearing in the music video for Aerosmith’s “Crazy.”

As for Rundgren? Tyler says, “I’m so grateful to him, I have so much love for him. You know, when he holds me it feels like Daddy. And he’s very protective and strong.” She adds that Rundgren “completely supported me and put me through amazing private schools and I would go see him three times a year, he lived in Woodstock.”