‘Love Is Blind’ Fans Think Vanessa Lachey Is Unfit to Host — Here’s Her Hosting Background

After some technical difficulties, Netflix’s Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion aired on Sunday evening. While fans of the show were abuzz with their hot takes about the contestants during the reunion and after, they were also quite vocal about one of the hosts: Vanessa Lachey. Here’s what some fans of the show are saying about the actor/model, as well as her hosting background.

What ‘Love Is Blind’ fans are saying about Vanessa Lachey’s hosting capabilities after the Season 4 reunion

Maybe even more than Jackie, maybe even more than Irina, Vanessa seems to be getting a lot of flak from fans after the Season 4 reunion. People aren’t exactly on board with the way she hosts.

One thing people criticized the host for is speaking more than her co-host and husband, Nick Lachey. “I was amazed to hear Nick speak lol,” wrote one Instagram user under a recent Love Is Blind post.

Another thing fans were quick to criticize was Vanessa’s passionate baby-related questions. “Vanessa’s questions were so cringeworthy, especially about having children,” commented one Instagram user.

Fans are clearly passionate about the removal of Vanessa. Maybe almost as passionate as Vanessa’s yearning for a Love Is Blind baby. “FIRE Vanessa!!! We need better host,” pleaded one fan. “Please @loveisblindnetflix Vanessa should never be allowed to host anything again. Not even a barbecue,” commented another. “Vanessa definitely needs to go with her obsession with making babies. I also feel like she’s leading the ‘bullying vibe’ in the reunions,” wrote another.

One fan offered up Kwame’s sister as a suggestion for a replacement — “Hear me out: Kwame’s sister Brenda, I mean Barbara, as Vanessa’s replacement.”

Another Love Is Blind fan offered up several suggestions for host replacements:

“This show needs professional journalists or at least a person with experience on how to stay neutral but do a great job engaging w the cast,” they wrote on Instagram. “Vanessa was out of touch (baby questions) as well as displayed performative feminism, and she did that too w Cole last season. She also had major bias […] I vote for @bravoandy as well as @therachlindsay. If not @zurihall and @joshuahorowitz. By how Vanessa treated Marshall and as well as sidelining the experience of Brett and Tiff, it felt like she couldn’t relate to POC. She also didn’t hold Micah accountable and in a lot of ways protected her.”

While many of the online comments about Vanessa are critical following the reunion, there is some support as well.

“Look y’all, I get asking about babies may sound troubling for some but that’s a pretty normal question to ask people who are married,” argued one fan. “As obnoxiously incessant as Vanessa was, cut her a bit of slack in that regard. She’s kind of old school. Folks used to get pregnant shortly after getting married a while back. Not sure if that’s the case nowadays but yeah, I get asking once should’ve been enough.”

Vanessa Lachey’s hosting background

Where my ladies at?! Dallas is comin in Hot! @LoveisBlindShow reunion in T-minus 5 days! pic.twitter.com/zGRjmSydHF — Vanessa Lachey (@VanessaLachey) November 4, 2022

While several Love Is Blind fans feel the show should be hosted by “professional journalists” rather than Vanessa, Vanessa does have quite a bit of experience as a host.

Her hosting resume includes: The Morning After, Beat Seekers, Total Request Live, and Miss Teen USA 2004. She acted as the reunion host for The Real World: San Diego and The Real World: Philadelphia. She hosted High School Stories, Miss Universe 2007, True Beauty, Wipeout, Top Chef Junior, Miss USA 2018, Miss USA 2019, and Miss Universe 2019. She was also an Entertainment Tonight correspondent between 2005-2021. And in 2006, she was nominated for a Teen Choice Award for Choice TV: Personality for her work with Entertainment Tonight.

Vanessa naysayers can dislike the actor’s hosting style, and even say she’s bad at it, but one thing they can’t say is that she is inexperienced.

Unfortunately for the fans who didn’t enjoy Vanessa’s Season 4 hosting, Season 5 has already wrapped filming, which feature Nick and Vanessa as hosts once again.