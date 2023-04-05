‘Love Is Blind’: 3 Reasons Why the Season 4 Reunion Needs the Messy Singles

The Love Is Blind Season 4 reunion is coming, and it will already be different from all the others. That’s because it will air live on Netflix on April 16 at 5 p.m. PST or 8 p.m. EST. Unedited drama sounds promising. But here is why the reunion should include more than the couples who made it to the altar.

1. Irina, Micah, and Paul should get their awkward moment

Irina Solomonova | Netflix

Viewers didn’t get to see Micah Lussier find out about her closest friend crushing on her fiancé. Instead, Micah tells Paul Peden that she’ll be talking to Irina Solomonova. Even though he was part of it, Paul seemed so far removed from the situation.

If Irina gets a seat at the reunion, then Paul must give his perspective on her flirty moments in Mexico. It would also be interesting to see Micah and Irina’s dynamic after the backlash and everything they’ve been through.

2. Josh and Marshall need ‘Love Is Blind’ hosts for an honest conversation

Josh Demas on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Monty Brinton/Netflix © 2023

We don’t see much of Josh Demas, even though he is part of a love triangle. Fans didn’t see his dates with Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds in the pods, so we don’t understand their history when he pops back into her life. If Josh is at the reunion, we will see more of his dynamic with Jackie.

His communication with Marshall Glaze has also been a mess. Marshall tried to confront Josh in the pods for telling Jackie he’d leave if she didn’t pick him. Josh said he didn’t want to “say anything” when he overheard Marshall talking about him.

But he had a lot to say at Chelsea Griffin’s birthday party. He called Marshall “NBA cry boy” behind his back and accused him of not being genuine to Jackie.

It would be interesting to see Josh address his conversation with Marshall at the reunion. Hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey would hopefully make their communication smoother than it was before with guided questions.

3. Amber could confront Irina

Amber Wilder and Chelsea Griffin in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Monty Brinton/Netflix © 2023

Remember Amber Wilder from the pods? She had a connection with Paul, and things were looking good until Micah put the pressure on for him to choose her. Irina and Micah talked about Amber behind her back. It would be great if Amber could speak her mind about the clips of Irina and Micah talking badly about her.

Paul later told Zack Goytowski that he might’ve made the wrong decision by picking Micah. He avoided her at Chelsea’s party, so fans never saw them interact again. Amber’s attendance at the reunion would fix that, and who knows what could happen?

Netflix hasn’t revealed who will be at the season 4 reunion. But if Irina, Amber, and Josh do get their moment, then we’ll have our popcorn ready!