‘Love Is Blind’: Iyanna McNeely Responds to Fans Telling Her to Date Marshall Glaze

Some Love Is Blind fans are trying to play matchmaker with their favorite reality stars. Iyanna McNeely responds to them, telling her she should date Marshall Glaze from season 4.

Iyanna McNeely from ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 is divorced

Iyanna McNeely on ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 2 | Netflix

Season 2 showed McNeely looking for her life partner. She laughed with Jarrette Jones and opened up about her tough childhood in the pods. Jones liked Mallory Zapata, but she chose someone else. He then proposed to McNeely.

The season ended with them getting married. But they announced their split in October 2022 and finalized their divorce in November.

Many fans wanted to see McNeely get a better love story. That hope continues with season 4 of the Netflix show.

Marshall Glaze found love in the pods and got engaged to Jackelina “Jackie” Bonds. But issues between them popped up as early as the honeymoon. Fans still see Marshall as a catch.

Iyanna responds to ‘Love Is Blind’ fans wanting her to date Marshall

Marshall of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 | Netflix

McNeely posted a TikTok showing off her outfit and straightened hair. “You know you look so cute, and you tryna turn dinner into mmm I wanna go out, I wanna go out, I wanna go out,” she said as she twirled in the video.

The comments were more focused on her love life than the outfit. “Hear me out…You and Marshall from LIB4,” reads the top comment.

“Go out with Marshall,” another commenter wrote.

“Leave her alone. Lol they gonna flood your comments with Marshall. It’s because both of you deserve the best though!” someone else commented.

“I get it,” McNeely replied. “I feel like I literally have a bunch of siblings looking out for me [laughing emoji] I know it’s all love.”

McNeely continues to watch the show and has watch parties with fans online. So she’s familiar with who Marshall is, and time will tell if they’ll ever interact.

Why fans gave up on Jackie and Marshall

‘Love Is Blind’ stars Marshall and Jackie | Cr. Netflix

The season started with Jackie and Marshall having potential. But fans’ support for them dropped when they had a big argument.

Jackie was stressed out in “Second Time’s a Charm” and revealed her family isn’t supporting her. In “Pick Me,” they started to drift away from each other.

“In this moment, this whole relationship with Jackie is very bleak,” he said. “The other night, she says that I needed to boss up. The way that she made me feel in that moment when she said I wasn’t a man. That I wasn’t doing grown-man stuff. That hurts because I truly, genuinely do love this girl. So, I left. I was staying at my apartment.”

He returned, and they talked as Jackie packed her stuff. “I never said you weren’t man enough for me,” she told him. “I just said to be more aggressive. We don’t have sex, bro. We don’t have sex.”

Marshall said it’s not all on him that they’re not having sex, and he’s naturally not aggressive. Jackie denied that she was being derogatory when they talked.

The episode ended with Jackie talking to Josh Demas, who she dated in the pods. Fans must wait and see if she picks Josh, tries to make it work with Marshall, or goes back to being single.