‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 Rumor Claims Marshall Discovers Jackie Is Keeping a Shocking Secret

Love Is Blind Season 4 just premiered on March 24, but rumors are already swirling about the couples. Netflix recently dropped episodes 6-8 of season 4, and viewers know five couples leave the pods engaged. However, recent rumblings on social media indicate that things take a turn for the worse for one of the engaged couples – Marshall and Jackie.

[WARNING: This article contains potential detailed spoilers about Love Is Blind Season 4.]

‘Love Is Blind’ stars Marshall and Jackie | Cr. Netflix

Twitter user claims Marshall discovers herpes medication in Jackie’s overnight bag

Those of you hoping for a dramatic season of Love Is Blind might get exactly what you want with season 4. The newest season premiered on March 24, and fans are already chatting about the new season and its cast members. One fan on Twitter revealed some details about the relationships on the show, including the reason behind one of Marshall and Jackie’s biggest fights.

The Twitter user claims they received information from one of the producers of Love Is Blind Season 4. They refer to the producer only as “RL.” They also provide a photo of a man standing next to Zanab Jaffrey in her wedding dress from Love Is Blind Season 3.

One tweet reads, “They [Marshall and Jackie] seemed to hit it off from the get-go, but things went south when they arrived to Seattle from Mexico. Marshall reported that he found herpes medicine in Jackie’s bag in Cancun & was upset that she didn’t divulge that information.”

Keep in mind Netflix has not confirmed any of this information so far. However, the source revealed information regarding the cast for Love Is Blind Season 4 in June of 2022. Much of the information tracks with what we know so far.

A photo of ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 couple Marshall and Jackie included in the Twitter thread

Some of the other tweets in the thread feature photos of some of the Love Is Blind Season 4 cast. This included Marshall and Jackie. The photo shows the couple in an embrace while Jackie kisses Marshall. It’s a shot from the moment the couple met face-to-face, and it was posted before any of the episodes dropped.

Source claims Marshall was ‘frustrated’ with Jackie

The information about Marshall’s discovery wasn’t the only thing revealed about Marshall and Jackie’s time on Love Is Blind Season 4. According to the Twitter user, Marshall became frustrated with Jackie due to her lack of interest in getting intimate with him. However, Jackie supposedly said that “she & some of her friends thought Marshall was gay, which made her feel uncomfortable.”

The Twitter user also adds that Marshall and Jackie ultimately don’t get married. In fact, they’re apparently the only couple in Love Is Blind Season 4 not to even make it to their wedding day.

However, Netflix has not confirmed or denied any of this information making its way around the Twitterverse. It looks like fans need to stay tuned and see the drama unfold for themselves. The rest of Love Is Blind Season 4 plays out on Netflix in the next couple of weeks.