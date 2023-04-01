‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Hints That Kwame and Chelsea Aren’t Still Together Now

Love Is Blind Season 4 premiered on March 24 with a new cast of singles looking to find love. This time Netflix took the infamous pods to the Seattle area, and five couples got engaged. The reality dating series doesn’t necessarily have the best track record when it comes to relationships. However, at least a few couples are still married from their seasons. That leads us to this season and Kwame and Chelsea. After some internet sleuthing, we found some hints that imply Kwame and Chelsea aren’t still together.

‘Love Is Blind’ stars Kwame and Chelsea | Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2023

What happened with Kwame and Chelsea during ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4?

Kwame and Chelsea’s love story seems pretty rocky from what fans have seen on the show so far. He connected with Micah in the pods, but she pulled the plug on their relationship when she decided to choose Micah instead of him. Kwame, in turn, proposed to Chelsea, and she accepted.

When the couples met at a pool party, Kwame slipped away for a chat with Micah, and they got a little too close for comfort for Chelsea. Later, she confronted Kwame and then Micah to express that the situation made her uncomfortable, and they both apologized. That smoothed things over for a while, but another Love Is Blind Season 4 hints at more trouble in paradise, which leads us to wonder where the couple stands today.

First comes love, then comes reality.



Love is Blind Season 4 premieres March 24 pic.twitter.com/PzxzvHzAY1 — Netflix (@netflix) March 8, 2023

Hints that Kwame and Chelsea are not still together

A quick social media search of Chelsea’s profile shows no signs of a ring on her left hand. That can easily be chalked up to Chelsea keeping the outcome of her and Kwame’s current relationship under wraps. However, neither of them follows the other on Instagram, which is often a sign of trouble in paradise.

Chelsea’s Instagram post on Valentine’s Day might hold another clue. The 31-year-old pediatric speech language pathologist posted a photo of herself with a caption that reads, “This Valentine’s Day, I hope you shine for you, first.”

That certainly doesn’t sound like the caption of a newlywed. Instead, it sounds like Chelsea’s focusing on herself at the moment.

Out of the pods and into reality. Three new episodes of Love Is Blind are now streaming! ? pic.twitter.com/CmryIrVu7w — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) March 31, 2023

The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 couple appears to at least be friendly

Even if Kwame and Chelsea don’t say yes at the altar during Love Is Blind Season 4, it looks like the two remain friends. Entertainment Tonight reported earlier this month that fellow contestant Zack Gotoyski went for a day of boating, and Kwame accompanied him. On that same day, Chelsea shared a photo of herself wearing a similar life vest. So, regardless if they chose not to get married, it looks like they’re still friends.

