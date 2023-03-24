‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4: Kwame and Micah’s Pool Party Convo Is Giving Cole/Colleen Vibes

As fans dive into Love Is Blind Season 4, which premiered on March 24 on Netflix, one scene might cause viewers to have flashbacks of season 3. Love Is Blind Season 3 featured one of the most polarizing couples in the series of the show with Cole Barnett and Zanab Jaffrey. The dust from the relationship seems to have settled, but a conversation between Kwame and Micah definitely reminds us of a similar pool party conversation between Cole and Colleen Reed.

‘Love Is Blind’ stars Kwame and Micah’s pool convo is giving us flashbacks. | Cr. Netflix

A quick refresher on the ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 3 pool party drama

For those needing a quick refresher on pool party drama from Love Is Blind Season 3, look no further. The engaged couples enjoyed a vacation together after meeting face-to-face in the pods. Cole and Colleen struck up a conversation at the cast pool party. Cole and Colleen both developed feelings for one another in the pods, but each decided to pursue a relationship with someone else. However, after seeing Colleen in person, Cole told her that she was the “type” of woman he normally dated. Later, Zanab and Cole discussed the conversation, and Zanab expressed that his words hurt her feelings. Matt Bolton, Colleen’s fiancé, felt the conversation was inappropriate as well.

By the end of season 3, the pool party conversation between Cole and Colleen became one of the major roadblocks in Cole and Zanab’s relationship. Ultimately, they chose not to get married, and at the reunion, Zanab listed a myriad of different things that Cole did that made her realize they weren’t meant to be together.

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4 stars Micah and Kwame engage in a conversation that gives similar vibes

During Love Is Blind Season 4, Micah and Kwame both fall hard for one another in the pods. However, Micah worries that how fast their relationship moved is a sign that they would burn out fast and bright. She chooses to say yes to Paul, the other man she developed a connection with in the pods. Kwame also proposes to someone else – Chelsea.

Each season of Love Is Blind features a group vacation that lets the cast get to know one another. (It also gives the cast a chance to see who else they developed feelings for in the pods face-to-face. Producers know this has the potential to cause drama.) When the engaged couples from Love Is Blind Season 4 get together for a pool party, producers get each of their reactions to seeing the other one for the first time. Kwame admits that he’s attracted to Micah, and Micah says that Kwame is “just as wonderful as she imagined.”

In a conversation off to the side, Micah and Kwame gush over one another, and the entire conversation feels disrespectful to Paul and Chelsea. Micah tells Kwame that he can reach out to her if he “ever needs to talk,” and they both tell each other how great they are before Micah throws her arms around Kwame’s neck in a hug.

If you ask us, there’s no way this avoids becoming a problem down the road.

falling asleep.. falling in love.. same but dif ? the first five episodes of LOVE IS BLIND S4 ARE OUT NOW! pic.twitter.com/2mYRem5j27 — Love is Blind (@LoveisBlindShow) March 24, 2023

Why we expect the Kwame/Micah conversation to become an issue in ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 4

First off, let’s hand it to the producers, who very much know what they’re doing by feeding the cast alcohol, putting them in swimsuits, and forcing them all into one space so soon after getting engaged. The relationships are brand new and still really fragile.

Kwame and Micah’s flirty conversation raises the eyebrows of viewers and the cast alike. It seems like a carbon copy of the pool party drama between Cole and Colleen from Season 3. We all know how that ended, and we can only assume that the Kwame and Micah situation will end similarly. Kwame and Micah are both engaged and sadly, viewers can already tell how this one will go down. We can only expect this conversation to become an issue later on in the season.

Love Is Blind Season 4 is already giving us plenty of drama, and while the conversation between Kwame and Micah was not as awkward as Cole and Colleen’s, it still has the potential to become quite controversial in the season.