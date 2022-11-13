‘Love Is Blind’ Star Bartise Bowden Admits the ‘Mess He Made’ in Recent TikTok

The Love Is Blind Season 3 finale and reunion dropped on Netflix on Nov. 9. The five couples returned to talk about their time on the show and update everyone on their current relationship statuses. Cole Barnett’s behavior with ex-fiancé Zanab Jaffrey caused him to catch most of the heat from his fellow cast members, but Bartise Bowden came in a close second. (Personally, I think the Love Is Blind cast should’ve directed most of their anger at Bartise instead of Cole, but I’m nothing but a humble entertainment writer.) Bartise recently responded to fans about his behavior on the show in a TikTok.

[WARNING: This article contains detailed spoiler information regarding Love Is Blind Season 3, including the finale and the reunion.]

‘Love Is Blind’ star Bartise admits that he ‘made a mess’ during his time on the show. | Cr. Sara Mally/Netflix © 2022

During the Love Is Blind reunion, host Vanessa Lachey asked whether or not the two had gone on any dates since filming ended. Fellow cast member Alexa Alfia brought up the fact that Bartise was on a date with another woman the day after his and Nancy’s wedding. Raven Ross also claimed Bartise “was on a boat the next day.”

When Vanessa asked for clarification, Nancy spoke up, “So, he had a tall blonde by his side. I just saw some things on social media and I was like, ‘Ok, did we not…’”

Vanessa then asked if Bartise posted photos on social media, and Nancy explained, “It was someone posting a video of the scene. Then you caught Bartise and this tall blonde next to him, and then that same tall blonde over the weekend. I don’t know if it was a Saturday and Sunday situation, on his lap, all over him. To me, it goes back to, ‘the f***?’ you know?”

Bartise denied anything sexual happening with the woman the next day, but he admitted that the two eventually became intimate. However, he quickly tried to shut down the conversation by stating that “his sex life wasn’t anybody’s business.”

‘Love Is Blind’ star Bartise admits the ‘mess he made’ in a TikTok video

Fans have slammed Bartise’s behavior toward Nancy throughout the entire season. His comments to Nancy during their first night together, calling Raven a “smoke show,” and his remarks about Nancy’s physical appearance didn’t sit well with fans. However, it seems the 25-year-old realizes his mistakes.

In a recent TikTok of Bartise’s, a commenter wrote, “What… Wow, B. Just wow. Just finished watching episodes 5-7.”

Bartise made another TikTok in response to the commenter. The video features him speaking to the camera, and he says, “I mean ah…. Uh, kudos to you for making it that far. I don’t know why you didn’t just fast-forward my parts or cut that s*** off because what a mess I made! Oh my God.”

More TikToks about the season

For fans looking to find out more behind-the-scenes tea, Bartise has plenty of TikToks addressing questions from viewers. Most of the commenters are throwing digs at him by remarking on everything from his hairstyle to a mole on his nose. However, he seems to be taking the remarks in stride and brushing them off with a laugh.

