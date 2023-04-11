‘Love Is Blind Star’ Bartise Bowden Is a Father! Who Is His Baby’s Mother?

Love Is Blind cast member Bartise Bowden recently revealed he is a father, but who is the mother of his baby boy? Here’s what we know about the reality TV star’s family and what his ex thinks about the baby news.

Bartise Bowden | Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

‘Love Is Blind’ star Bartise Bowden revealed he is the father of a baby boy

On April 7, Bartise announced on Instagram that he is the proud father of a baby boy. The news came as a shock because the Love Is Blind and Perfect Match star, who is quite active on social media, had not revealed he was expecting a child before the post.

“Might’ve been the villain on tv, but I’m gonna be the hero for him,” he captioned a photo carousel of his son. “Instagram, meet my little man [red heart emoji] #bigfella.”

Bartise has yet to reveal who the mother of his son is or provide any further details about his family life.

Who is the mother of Bartise Bowden’s baby?

According to Life & Style, the mother of Bartise’s child is 25-year-old Olivia Gross, based on court records filed on April 3. There is an open case regarding the newborn.

The publication also cleared up the timeline surrounding Bartise’s son. The baby was born on December 27, 2022.

Many fans have been wondering exactly when Bartise’s child was born, since the dating show Love Is Blind first aired in October 2022 and Perfect Match came out in February. Season 3 of LIB was filmed in the summer of 2021, and Perfect Match was filmed in March 2022.

The ‘Love Is Blind’ star’s ex-fiancée, Nancy Rodriguez, seemingly responded to the news that he’s a father

Now that we know who the mother of Bartise’s child is, what does his former fiancée, Nancy Rodriguez, think about his baby news?

Bartise earned his self-proclaimed “villain” reputation while appearing on Love Is Blind. After proposing to Nancy, he spent several episodes saying he wasn’t attracted to her (despite their initial chemistry and physical connection). He ultimately rejected her at the altar, and his villain reputation continued after his time on Perfect Match.

On April 8, Nancy reacted to Bartise’s baby news on TikTok. She lip-synched along to the Saweetie song “BO$$ CHICK,” mouthing the lyrics, “If that b**** hella basic, then that b**** gotta go.” She then cut to a photo of herself holding a glass of wine as the song continued, “What’s that in my cup? That’s that potion.” Nancy captioned the post, “Minding my business over here…”

A fan commented, “Nancy is like that ain’t my baby idk him,” to which the Love Is Blind star responded, “Just minding my business… that’s all.”

Another fan wrote, “She said I’m drinking wine so y’all know it ain’t mineeee,” and Nancy replied, “Dr Seuss couldn’t have said it better,” adding two laughing crying emojis.