‘Love Trip: Paris’: Why Did Joséphine Leave the Show?

Joséphine is one of the newer suitors on Love Trip: Paris. But she left the Freeform show that is also on Hulu unexpectedly. Here is everything to know about her dramatic exit.

[WARNING: This article contains spoilers regarding Love Trip: Paris Episodes 6.]

That motherly love can travel anywhere. #LoveTripParis pic.twitter.com/worqfGdCB4 — Love Trip Paris (@lovetrip) March 1, 2023

Josielyn avoids Joséphine after their dance date

Episode 6 showed the cast having drinks together. Lacy Hartselle and Caroline Renner asked about Josielyn Aguilera’s dance class date with Joséphine. It didn’t look like Aguilera was as open to discussing it or even interacting with Joséphine.

“I’m in this very weird headspace right now,” Aguilera said in her interview. “I had so much fun with Joséphine, but in the back of my mind, I’m not sure if I’m completely healed with what happened with Mirko. I just don’t know if I’m ready to open up with anyone right now.”

Joséphine said she was stressed. “She just doesn’t want even to talk to me,” she said. “I don’t feel like it’s fair to act like that with me.”

The model decided not to have any dates and instead called her mom. She said she wasn’t feeling a connection with anyone. Her mom assured her it comes with time.

Why did Joséphine leave ‘Love Trip: Paris’?

The episode ended with Aguilera getting a long message from Joséphine. “I think you’re an amazing person that loves you exactly for who you are. Too bad you don’t realize that, and you close the door to honest people who really care about you. I wish you to find true love, but first, within yourself. I was hurt by your behavior with me. I didn’t get the respect that I deserve, and I can’t accept that. When you get this message, I’ll be gone already. I wish you the best. Bye,” read the message.

“I think that Joséphine is right,” Aguilera said. “Like, I seem to keep picking the wrong people. I did meet a lot of honest, genuine people who were ready and interested in me, and I wasn’t able to like open up to them. What’s wrong with me? Why can’t I just connect with someone, you know, as great as Joséphine? As Aickel? As Gessica?”

“Maybe this experience is more for me to realize who I am and what I need,” she continued. “You know, maybe I just need more time with myself. I need to maybe love myself. Make sure that I 100% know my worth.”

The episode ended with her asking if they could cut. She walked away crying.

Will Josielyn Aguilera leave the show too?

Nothing and nobody is keeping Josielyn down! #LoveTripParis pic.twitter.com/n6ekdDxLBp — Love Trip Paris (@lovetrip) March 1, 2023

The teaser for the next episode showed Aguilera meeting a new tattooed suitor. “I manifested this man,” she says.

That’s a very hopeful statement, so there is a good chance she has renewed hope in finding love. It doesn’t hurt that the new man doesn’t look that different from Mirko, who was very much her type. But the narrator still questions if he’ll stop her from leaving the show, so it is a possibility.