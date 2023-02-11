Luke Wilson’s Best Casey Kelso Moments in ‘That ’70s Show’

The long-running sitcom That ’70s Show featured many actors in cameo roles over the years. Some of the more notable appearances were from Lindsay Lohan, Jessica Simpson, Jenna Fischer, Amy Adams, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, and many others. Still, perhaps the most memorable guest star appearance was from Luke Wilson.

The Old School actor appeared in six episodes from 2002 to 2005, playing the role of Michael Kelso’s older brother, Casey Kelso. He first appeared in the Season 4 episode, “Donna Dates a Kelso,” when Jackie (Mila Kunis) introduces Donna (Laura Prepon) to Michael’s brother, who recently returned from serving in the Army.

Fans enjoyed the character, and even though his screen time was short-lived, every time he returned promised some laughs. Here are the top three best Casey Kelso moments from That ’70s Show.

Known for his roles in mainstream films such as Legally Blonde and Charlie’s Angels, fans were delighted by Luke Wilson’s involvement in That ’70s Show.

In the Season 4 episode, after Eric (Topher Grace) and Donna decide to date other people, Kelso appears in Foreman’s driveway with the sound of The Lone Ranger music surrounding his entrance. The couple goes on their first date, and Donna tries to talk to him about issues she is having with her mom. Kelso advises, “I learned something in the Army. When things are tough, turn up the music, and crack open another beer.” When Donna questions him, saying, “You mean, like, things will eventually get better.” Kelso replies, “I don’t know about that, but if they don’t, at least you’ll have a beer.” This exchange describes Kelso’s nonchalant, carefree attitude toward pretty much everything.

Donna dates Kelso for a short time (in later episodes) until she realizes he loves his Trans Am car more than her. She attempts to return to Eric, who turns her down. According to Looper, this is the catalyst that leads to Donna’s decision at the end of Season 4 to move to California.

Season 6 – Episode 23: ‘My Wife’

Next up, according to Luke Wilson’s IMDb, is the episode “My Wife.” Eric and Donna finally reunite and decide to get married. In the Season 6 episode, “My Wife,” Donna leases a trailer for them to live in, and when she is at the trailer park, she sees Kelso coming out of another unit, clearly trying to escape from a one-night stand.

Later in the episode, Eric’s mom, Kitty (Debra Jo Rupp), takes the girls to a male strip club for a bachelorette party, and they run into Casey, who is now the announcer at the club. Kitty, who has always had a crush on Kelso, goes wild when the girls realize it is him. She starts to dance with the strippers, turning the episode into one of the top funniest moments in all eight seasons of the long-running series.

Season 7 – Episode 21: ‘2120 So. Michigan Ave.’

Luke Wilson starred as Casey Kelso in multiple seasons of That '70s Show, but the character disappeared abruptly. Here's what happened to him. https://t.co/QeSrWLKUTn pic.twitter.com/hD5fB9LhJU — Screen Rant (@screenrant) October 18, 2020

Despite his on-screen appeal, Luke Wilson’s character disappeared from the television sitcom. His story arc abruptly ended, and his fate was never discussed in the final season. Kelso’s last appearance was in the Season 7 episode, “2120 So. Michigan Ave.,” when he runs into Foreman at the local high school. Eric has to take a summer gym class to graduate, and Casey is the gym teacher, allowing the two rivals to confront each other one last time.

By 2005, Wilson was actively involved in other film and television projects, so most likely didn’t have the time to continue working on That 70s Show. While his role was minor, it was definitely memorable.