‘MAFS’ Cast Stands Up for Gina After Clint’s Rude and Insensitive Comments

The women of Married at First Sight Season 16 might not all be clicking with their new spouses. But they are bonding over sharing the unusual experience of marrying a complete stranger. And they’re in agreement that one woman’s husband is behaving like a jerk. Clint’s announcement that he usually dates more “slender [and] athletic” women didn’t go over well with the rest of the MAFS cast members, especially the women.

Clint says Gina isn’t his physical type in a recent episode of ‘Married at First Sight’

Clint and Gina on ‘Married at First Sight’ | Lifetime via YouTube

In the Feb. 8 episode of Married at First Sight, the five couples met up for drinks during their Jamaican honeymoon. Gina, a 35-year-old salon owner, told the group that her and Clint’s “biggest struggle has been physical chemistry.”

Clint agreed, and then went on to put his foot in his mouth in a major way. “Typically, the girls I have dated are very athletic, slender,” he said. “So that’s just the type of mold that I’m attracted to … beauty’s in the eye of the beholder. And she said she doesn’t like redheads.”

Understandably, the more curvy Gina didn’t look too pleased with her husband’s comments. And the rest of the cast just looked uncomfortable.

“My jaw is on the floor. I’m in shock right now,” fellow cast member Domynique said in an interview segment. “Like, read the room right now. Like, you’re sitting in a room right now with curvy women. What the hell bro?”

The ‘MAFS’ cast stands up for Gina

Gina didn’t confront Clint about his comments in the moment, though she said in a confessional that she was “honestly feeling so offended that I don’t really have words.”

The next day, she and the other wives met up, and she got some much-needed support and validation from the other Married at First Sight cast members. All agreed that his comments were out of line.

Jasmine said she felt like she was having an “out-of-body experience” when she heard Clint speak.

“You don’t vocalist [those preferences] in front of your wife, people, and also in front of five curvaceous beautiful women,” Nicole said.

“There is a collective feeling of [vomiting sound],” Nicole added in an interview segment. “His comments … were offensive to every woman out there with a real, natural body.”

Even the other husbands thought Clint should have kept his mouth shut.

“I think Gina’s sexy,” Mackinley told him. “I think you’re crazy. She’s gorgeous.”

“I don’t know what kind of girls Clint has pulled before, but I think she’s very good-looking,” he added in an interview. “I don’t see him pulling girls better looking than Gina.”

Is Clint just punching back after Gina insulted him?

At the end of the episode, Clint and Gina came together for a tense chat on the beach.

“As far as yesterday, I was just pretty offended by the comment about the weight thing,” she said.

“We’re kind of the opposite of what we’re attracted to,” Clint replied. He went on to confront her about her “offensive” comments about people with red hair. Gina claimed not to know that the term “ginger” was insulting to some people.

While Clint didn’t explicitly say so, it seemed that he was likely commenting negatively on Gina’s appearance because he was hurt or angry that she said she didn’t usually find people with “gingery features” attractive. Meanwhile, she’s hung up on his comments about her weight and his inability to “read a room” and understand why other people might have been insulted by what he said.

Right now, Gina and Clint are at an impasse. “If you feel like you’ve said nothing wrong, I honestly don’t feel like there’s anything left to say in this conversation,” she said, just before telling him she wanted to spend the rest of the honeymoon apart.

“What an unfortunate turn of events,” Clint said sarcastically as Gina walked away. “What a shame. Unreal.”

New episodes of Married at First Sight airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

