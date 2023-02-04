‘Married at First Sight’: Clint and Domynique Lock Lips in Shocking Clip

Married at First haven’t seen anything like this before. A massive twist is coming in an upcoming episode of the Lifetime reality show. Based on a teaser, it looks to be a jaw-dropping development that will affect more than one of the five recently-married Nashville couples.

Even before Married at First Sight Season 16 premiered, Lifetime was hinting that one sketchy husband would try to step out on his wife with another cast member’s spouse. Once we got a look at the Nashville cast, we predicted that either Airris or Clint would be the groom with the wandering eye.

Now, Lifetime has revealed a teaser (via Instagram) for an upcoming episode, and it appears that Clint is the husband who breaks his marriage vows. The brief clip shows the 40-year-old account executive locking lips with Domynique, 25. The problem? Clint is married to Gina, 36, while Domynique is married to Mackinley, 33.

Does a ‘MAFS’ cast member really try to cheat on their spouse?

The teaser shows Clint and Domynique getting a little too friendly with each other. But is everything as it seems? Commenters on Instagram pointed out that the video probably doesn’t show the whole story. They think Lifetime is playing up the drama, and that the kiss might happen during some kind of couples’ game. People are clapping and cheering as the two smooch, including Airris, who is standing behind the pair.

However, even if the kiss did happen during a game, it still looks suspect. Both Clint and Domynique seem a little too into the moment. Plus, there’s already some tension in Clint and Gina’s marriage after she told him she didn’t “vibe” with redheads. He might have been hurt by her comments, but kissing another cast member’s wife probably isn’t the way for them to move forward as a couple. As for Domynique, there are already rumors she and Mackinley split before Decision Day. This kiss with Clint might be one reason they don’t work out.

One former ‘Married at First Sight’ cast member doesn’t approve of the kiss

One former MAFS cast member thinks Clint and Domynique definitely shouldn’t have kissed, whatever the circumstances.

“Even if this was ‘just a game’ these couples are so new, they haven’t developed trust yet. If it was me, I wouldn’t have played the game,” Married at First Sight Season 8 alum Stephanie Sersen commented on Instagram. “But I guess we’ll find out.”

If Clint and Domynique do cheat on their spouses with each other, it will be a first for the U.S. version of Married at First Sight. There has been at least one instance of cast members dating post-show: season 13’s Bao Huong Hoang and Zack Freeman. And after season 6 ended, Jonathan Francetic started dating MAFS expert Jessica Griffin, whom he later married. But so far, no one has broken their marriage vows with another cast member while filming.

What’s the story behind Clint and Domynique’s kiss? Find out when the next episode of Married at First Sight Season 16 airs Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

