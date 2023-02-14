Is Malcolm-Jamal Warner Leaving ‘The Resident’? He Stars in Another Fox Series Tonight

The Resident Season 6 has come to an end, but fans can still see one of its stars in action tonight on Fox. Malcolm-Jamal Warner will appear in the newest episode of Accused, Fox’s anthology series where ordinary people are on trial for extraordinary crimes. However, his guest role in Accused has led many fans to wonder if Malcolm-Jamal Warner is leaving The Resident. Here’s what we know, plus details on The Resident Season 7’s renewal status.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner as AJ Austin in ‘The Resident’ | Fox/Getty Images

Malcolm-Jamal Warner stars as AJ ‘The Raptor’ Austin in ‘The Resident’

Warner has played Dr. AJ Austin, also known as “The Raptor,” since season 1 of The Resident. AJ is a triple board-certified surgeon who is immensely confident in his talents in the OR. When he first came to Chastain, he was seen as cocky and volatile by many of his colleagues. However, his caring nature and overall wisdom became clear over time.

Fans have watched AJ overcome many obstacles on The Resident. He fell in love with his colleague, Mina Okafort (Shaunette Renée Wilson), but said goodbye to her in season 4 as she went home to Nigeria. He also cared for his sick mother before her death and became a father to Padma’s (Aneesha Joshi) twins. In season 6, AJ supported Padma as she sought treatment for postpartum depression.

Rumors are swirling once again that Malcolm-Jamal Warner is leaving ‘The Resident’

Many fans have wondered if Malcolm-Jamal Warner is leaving The Resident because of his role in Accused. However, there’s no need to worry. Warner is only a guest star in one episode of the anthology series. He’ll play Kendall in Accused Episode 4, “Kendall’s Story,” which follows a father who takes justice into his own hands after his daughter is assaulted.

Warner hasn’t publicly mentioned any plans to leave The Resident. However, he did reveal what drew him to Accused in an interview with Ebony.

“The script immediately spoke to me. I’m a father and we fathers often talk about what we’d do if someone touches our daughter, but we never see how that plays out. Mind you, this is just one scenario, but it certainly spoke to me,” he said.

This is not the first time The Resident fans were worried about Malcolm-Jamal Warner leaving. When Shaunette Renée Wilson left in season 4, Dr. Austin told Mina that he would go to Nigeria with her. However, he ended up staying behind at Chastain Park Memorial Hospital.

Will there be a 7th season of ‘The Resident’?

Unfortunately, The Resident‘s fate is up in the air right now. Season 6 ended after 13 episodes in January, and Fox has yet to renew the medical drama for season 7. In an interview with TVLine, The Resident co-creator Amy Holden Jones said she’s still waiting to hear news on season 7’s renewal or cancellation.

“I have not gotten any indication [from Fox]. Losing a cast like this one seems insane to me, but corporate decisions are a mystery,” Jones said.

All episodes of The Resident Season 6 are now streaming on Hulu. Stay tuned for updates on season 7. In the meantime, fans can catch Malcolm-Jamal Warner in Accused Episode 4, “Kendall’s Story,” tonight, Feb. 14, at 9 p.m. ET on Fox.