Mariah Carey Vs. Christina Aguilera: Inside the Feud Between 2 Iconic Pop Stars

Mariah Carey and Christina Aguilera are no strangers to feuds with other stars, and the two iconic pop divas have clashed in the past. Here’s an inside look at the feud between Carey and Aguilera, including what the singers have said about each other over the years.

(L-R) Mariah Carey and Christina Aguilera | Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic; Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Christina Aguilera said Mariah Carey was never ‘cool’ to her

Mariah Carey and Christina Aguilera have had a strained relationship over the years, but it didn’t start that way. Aguilera once greatly admired Carey and frequently cited her as an inspiration for her work. According to Billboard, the “Genie in a Bottle” singer said in 2000, “I discovered Mariah in my room one day, listening to the radio… I ran downstairs going, ‘Mommy, Mommy, I just found the greatest person in the world!’”

But things had changed by 2006 when Aguilera said in an interview with GQ that her fellow singer was “never cool” to her.

“One time, we were at a party and I think she got really drunk, and she had just really derogatory things to say to me,” Aguilera told the magazine (per People). “But it was at that time that she had that breakdown, so she might have been very medicated.”

The “What a Girl Wants” singer was referencing Carey’s 2001 hospitalization for severe exhaustion following a series of bizarre public appearances.

Aguilera shared her opinion of Carey again during a 2006 interview with Allure Magazine. “She hasn’t been nice to me, no,” she told the publication (per Digital Spy). “But honestly, I don’t want to give her any more attention by even talking about it. Sometimes honesty is my downfall.”

Mariah Carey responded to Christina Aguilera’s remarks

The “All I Want for Christmas Is You” singer became aware of Christina Aguilera’s comments about her and responded during an interview with Access Hollywood.

“I had hoped that Christina was in a better place now than the last time I saw her, when she showed up uninvited at one of my parties and displayed questionable behavior,” Mariah Carey said. “It is sad yet predictable that she would use my name at this time to reinvent past incidents for her promotional gain.”

She added, “It is in my heart to forgive and I will keep her in my prayers.”

The ‘Candyman’ singer seemed remorseful for her comments

Christina Aguilera seemed to regret her remarks about Mariah Carey, saying she had “all the respect in the world” for her fellow singer.

“I do not want any bad energy with anyone,” the “Beautiful” singer reportedly said when asked to comment on the situation with Carey (per PopSugar). “My intentions were not to upset Mariah with any statements that were published or taken out of context. I have all the respect in the world for her.”

