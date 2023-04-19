‘Married at First Sight’: Could Clint Be the Season 16 MVP?

Clint didn’t exactly make the best impression when he was introduced on Married at First Sight Season 16. Initially, the Nashville groom came off as a cocky womanizer. But after nearly two months of marriage to Gina, a different side of Clint has emerged. Surprisingly, he’s become one of the standout MAFS cast members this season.

Clint from ‘Married at First Sight’ didn’t make a great first impression

Clint, a 40-year-old account executive, was matched with Gina, a 36-year-old salon owner. After years of failed relationships and dating around, the sailing enthusiast said he was ready to settle down with his “first mate.” But it wasn’t clear he was ready for a lifelong commitment.

Ahead of his wedding to Gina, Clint bragged that he’d slept with 65 different partners. And in a pre-marriage chat with the other grooms, he revealed that he’d been playing the field right up to the moment he’d gotten the call telling him he’d been selected for Married at First Sight. His off-color comments and flirty behavior with the strippers at the bachelor party – and Mackinley’s hint that he may have gone home with one of the women – were another red flag.

Things didn’t get much better once he and Gina said “I do.” The pair clashed on their honeymoon. He was upset after she dissed his “ginger” appearance, while he offended her and the other wives when he said he usually dated women who were “very athletic [and] slender.”

We’ve seen a different side of Clint in recent ‘MAFS’ episodes

Gina and Clint on ‘Married at First Sight’ | MATTHEW KAHN PHOTOGRAPHY

Once they returned from their Jamaican vacation, Clint and Gina couldn’t get on the same page in their new relationship. At first, Gina didn’t even want to move in with her husband. During a sit down with MAFS expert Pastor Cal Roberson, he bluntly asked if they wanted to call it quits.

Despite their differences, Clint and Gina decided to stay married. And while the vibe between them is far from romantic, they seem to have at least developed a friendship. He’s bonded with Gina’s dog Hank, shown an interest in her business (which is incredibly important to her), and allowed his goofy sense of humor to come out. Plus, he’s open to working on things with Gina, gamely agreeing to take part in the intimacy exercises the experts assigned them. But he doesn’t pressure his wife to do more than she’s comfortable with and he seems to have accepted that she’s not that attracted to him. He’s also opened up a bit about his past heartbreak, suggesting that he does have what it takes to be a committed partner to someone.

Clint and Gina will likely divorce

None of Clint’s positive qualities mean he and Gina will say yes on Decision Day. In fact, it’s likely they’ll both choose to divorce. He may even go on to hook up with another cast member’s ex, if the Married at First Sight teasers are to be believed. But he’s showing more maturity in dealing with his situation than some of the other people on the show.

Domynique was disappointed in her husband Mackinley’s living situation and his more reserved personality. But rather than trying to work through their issues, she declared she was “over it.” Dom asked for a divorce within days of returning from the honeymoon. Meanwhile, Airris is playing mind games with Jasmine, despite his admitted lack of attraction to her. And Kristen can’t hide her disappointment that her husband Shaquille doesn’t seem interested in a traditional marriage where he’s the primary provider. Meanwhile, Shaquille sometimes seems more interested in having a personal cheerleader than a wife. Clint might not have met the love of his life on Married at First Sight. But he’s handling his disappointment with more humor and honesty than some of the other cast members.

New episodes of Married at First Sight Season 16 air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

