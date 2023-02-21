‘Married at First Sight’: Pastor Cal Asks Clint and Gina If They Want a Divorce

The future of one Married at First Sight pair is hanging in the balance. The Nashville couples have returned home from their honeymoon and are preparing to start their new lives together. But after a less-than-romantic time in Jamaica, Clint and Gina are wondering if they should take the next step and move in together or spend some time apart – permanently.

Gina questions her future with Clint on the next episode of ‘Married at First Sight’

Clint and Gina from ‘Married at First Sight’ Season 16 | Lifetime

Gina and Clint’s marriage didn’t get off to the strongest start. During their honeymoon, she offended him when she confessed she wasn’t usually attracted to people with “gingery features,” while she was hurt by his comments about normally dating women who are “slender” and “athletic.”

Now, the couple is preparing to embark on the next phase of their marriage. But Gina’s not sure she’s ready to take the next step and move in with Clint.

“I’m a little nervous,” Gina confesses to her husband in a teaser for the Feb. 22 episode of Married at First Sight (via Twitter). “I just don’t know how I’m feeling about, like, the whole moving in right away … there’s been nothing romantic and that’s, like, a huge part of being in a marriage.”

‘MAFS’ expert Pastor Cal Roberson wants to know if Clint and Gina are getting a divorce

Gina’s reservations about her marriage to Clint have apparently inspired her to put off moving into a shared apartment with her husband. That has Married at First Sight expert Pastor Cal Roberson pretty concerned.

“I understand here that you didn’t move in,” he says during a sit-down with the couple. “That’s not right.”

‘The only time I encourage couples to take time apart is if there’s major hostility,” Roberson goes on to say. “This notion of, ‘Hey, let’s take some time away and figure it out.’ Who are you figuring it out with?”

In the past, Pastor Cal has criticized MAFS couples for throwing in the towel too soon. For example, he’s said that he feels season 15’s Alexis and Justin gave up on their marriage rather than doing the hard work to fix things. Now, he’s making it clear that he doesn’t want Clint and Gina simply hit the pause button on their relationship. They either need to move in together or go their separate ways, he says.

“I need to know, are we moving forward or is this the day that we decide we’re getting a divorce?” he tells them. “Because if you continue to be separate, let’s call it what it is. It’s a step toward your demise.

Will Gina and Clint commit to working on their relationship, or will they decide to split before the eight weeks are up? A new episode of Married at First Sight Nashville airs Wednesday, Feb. 22 at 8 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

​​For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.